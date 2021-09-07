On the slate: Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 Sep 7, 2021 Sep 7, 2021 Updated 28 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thursday, Sept. 9Prep footballEnterprise at Pilot Rock, 7 p.m.Prep volleyballPendleton at Baker, 6:30 p.m.Pasco at Hermiston, 7 p.m.Pilot Rock at Wallowa, 6 p.m.Riverside at Umatilla, 5 p.m.Prep girls soccerPasco at Hermiston, 7 p.m.McLoughlin at Stanfield/Echo, 5 p.m.La Grande at Umatilla, 4 p.m.Prep boys soccerPrescott at Riverside, 4 p.m.Friday, Sept. 10Prep footballWilsonville at Pendleton (at PHS), 7 p.m.Hermiston at Sunnyside, 7 p.m.La Grande at McLoughlin, 7 p.m.Ione/Arlington at Imbler, 2 p.m.Umatilla at Irrigon, 7 p.m.Pine Eagle at Echo, 7 p.m.Weston-McEwen at Nestucca, 7 p.m.Stanfield a Culver, 7 p.m.Prep girls soccerIrrigon at Trout Lake, 3 p.m.Catlin Gabel at Riverside, 4 p.m.Prep boys soccerIrrigon at Trout Lake, 5 p.m.Prep cross-countryHermiston, Griswold, Weston-McEwen, Umatilla at Runners Soul XC Fest, Umatilla, 5 p.m.Pendleton, Heppner, McLoughlin, Nixyaawii, Stanfield/Echo, Pilot Rock, Riverside at Catherine Creek Scamper, TBDPrep volleyballUmatilla, Irrigon, McLoughlin at Baker Tournament, TBDEcho at Lyle/Wishram, 5 p.m.College volleyballBlue Mountain vs. Central Wyoming at STARR Invite, 1 p.m.Blue Mountain vs. Salt Lake CC at Starr Invite, 3 p.m.Saturday, Sept. 11Get our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletterPrep footballWarrenton at Heppner, 5 p.m.Prep volleyballIone/Arlington at Condon Tournament, 9 a.m.Hermiston at Kennewick, 1 p.m.Prep boys soccerUmatilla at Dayton, 2 p.m.Prep cross-countryMcLoughlin at Chiawana Invite, Pasco, 10:30 a.m.College volleyballBlue Mountain vs. Snow College at Starr Invite, 1 p.m.Blue Mountain vs. College of Southern Idaho at Starr Invite, 3 p.m.College men’s soccerBlue Mountain at North Idaho, 2:15 p.m.College women’s soccerBlue Mountain at North Idaho, noonMonday, Sept. 13Prep volleyballPendleton at Redmond, 6:30 p.m.Prep girls soccerLa Grande at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.Tuesday, Sept. 14Prep volleyballChiawana at Hermiston, 7 p.m.Pilot Rock at Stanfield, 4 p.m.Pilot Rock vs. Umatilla at Stanfield, 5 p.m.Umatilla at Stanfield, 7 p.m.McLoughlin at La Grande, 6:30 p.m.Sherman at Ione/Arlington, 5 p.m.Prep girls soccerSouthridge at Hermiston, 7 p.m.Riverside at Portland Christian, 3 p.m.Prep boys soccerPendleton at La Grande, 5 p.m.McLoughlin at Catlin Gabel, 4:30 p.m.Irrigon at Prescott, 4 p.m.Portland Christian at Riverside, 5 p.m.Prep slowpitch softballWenatchee at Hermiston (2), 4 p.m. Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline News Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Volleyball Soccer Sport Football University Hydrography Pendleton Prep Hermiston Riverside Umatilla School Blue Mountain Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
