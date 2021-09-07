Thursday, Sept. 9

Prep football

Enterprise at Pilot Rock, 7 p.m.

Prep volleyball

Pendleton at Baker, 6:30 p.m.

Pasco at Hermiston, 7 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Wallowa, 6 p.m.

Riverside at Umatilla, 5 p.m.

Prep girls soccer

Pasco at Hermiston, 7 p.m.

McLoughlin at Stanfield/Echo, 5 p.m.

La Grande at Umatilla, 4 p.m.

Prep boys soccer

Prescott at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 10

Prep football

Wilsonville at Pendleton (at PHS), 7 p.m.

Hermiston at Sunnyside, 7 p.m.

La Grande at McLoughlin, 7 p.m.

Ione/Arlington at Imbler, 2 p.m.

Umatilla at Irrigon, 7 p.m.

Pine Eagle at Echo, 7 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Nestucca, 7 p.m.

Stanfield a Culver, 7 p.m.

Prep girls soccer

Irrigon at Trout Lake, 3 p.m.

Catlin Gabel at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Prep boys soccer

Irrigon at Trout Lake, 5 p.m.

Prep cross-country

Hermiston, Griswold, Weston-McEwen, Umatilla at Runners Soul XC Fest, Umatilla, 5 p.m.

Pendleton, Heppner, McLoughlin, Nixyaawii, Stanfield/Echo, Pilot Rock, Riverside at Catherine Creek Scamper, TBD

Prep volleyball

Umatilla, Irrigon, McLoughlin at Baker Tournament, TBD

Echo at Lyle/Wishram, 5 p.m.

College volleyball

Blue Mountain vs. Central Wyoming at STARR Invite, 1 p.m.

Blue Mountain vs. Salt Lake CC at Starr Invite, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 11

Prep football

Warrenton at Heppner, 5 p.m.

Prep volleyball

Ione/Arlington at Condon Tournament, 9 a.m.

Hermiston at Kennewick, 1 p.m.

Prep boys soccer

Umatilla at Dayton, 2 p.m.

Prep cross-country

McLoughlin at Chiawana Invite, Pasco, 10:30 a.m.

College volleyball

Blue Mountain vs. Snow College at Starr Invite, 1 p.m.

Blue Mountain vs. College of Southern Idaho at Starr Invite, 3 p.m.

College men’s soccer

Blue Mountain at North Idaho, 2:15 p.m.

College women’s soccer

Blue Mountain at North Idaho, noon

Monday, Sept. 13

Prep volleyball

Pendleton at Redmond, 6:30 p.m.

Prep girls soccer

La Grande at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 14

Prep volleyball

Chiawana at Hermiston, 7 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Stanfield, 4 p.m.

Pilot Rock vs. Umatilla at Stanfield, 5 p.m.

Umatilla at Stanfield, 7 p.m.

McLoughlin at La Grande, 6:30 p.m.

Sherman at Ione/Arlington, 5 p.m.

Prep girls soccer

Southridge at Hermiston, 7 p.m.

Riverside at Portland Christian, 3 p.m.

Prep boys soccer

Pendleton at La Grande, 5 p.m.

McLoughlin at Catlin Gabel, 4:30 p.m.

Irrigon at Prescott, 4 p.m.

Portland Christian at Riverside, 5 p.m.

Prep slowpitch softball

Wenatchee at Hermiston (2), 4 p.m.

