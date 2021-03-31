THURSDAY, APRIL 1

Prep volleyball

Ione/Arlington at Condon, 5 p.m.

Griswold at McLoughlin JV, 5 p.m.

Riverside at Nixyaawii, 5 p.m.

Umatilla at Pilot Rock, 6:30 p.m.

Heppner at Grant Union, 5 p.m.

Stanfield at Weston-McEwen, 6:30 p.m.

Prep girls soccer

Pendleton at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.

Umatilla at McLoughlin, 4 p.m.

Prep boys soccer

Ridgeview at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.

Riverside at Irrigon, 6 p.m.

Umatilla at McLoughlin, 6 p.m.

Hermiston at Chiawana, 7 p.m.

Prep boys tennis

Walla Walla at Hermiston, 4 p.m.

Prep girls tennis

Walla Walla at Hermiston, 4 p.m.

Prep track and field

Hermiston at Chiawana, 3:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, APRIL 2

Prep football

Baker at Pendleton, 7 p.m.

McLoughlin at Weston-McEwen, 7 p.m.

Stanfield at Riverside, 7 p.m.

Umatilla at Grant Union, 6 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Union, 7 p.m.

Ione/Arlington at Imbler, 2 p.m.

Dayville/Monument at Echo, 3 p.m.

Prep boys soccer

La Grande at McLoughlin, 4 p.m.

Prep cross-county

McLoughlin at La Grande, TBD

Prep boys tennis

Hermiston at Southridge, 4 p.m.

Prep girls tennis

Hermiston at Southridge, 4 p.m.

Prep girls softball

Hanford at Hermiston (2), 3 p.m.

Men’s college basketball

Blue Mountain at Spokane, 2 p.m.

SATURDAY, APRIL 3

Prep football

Heppner vs. Toledo at Redmond, 1 p.m.

Prep volleyball

Hood River Valley at Pendleton, 11 a.m.

Mitchell/Spray at Echo, 1 p.m.

Umatilla at Griswold, 1 p.m.

McLoughlin at Nixyaawii, 11 a.m.

Riverside at Irrigon, 1 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Heppner, 4 p.m.

Prep girls soccer

Crook County at Pendleton, noon

Stanfield/Echo at Riverside, 1 p.m.

Prep boys soccer

Pendleton at Crook County, noon

Walla Walla at Hermiston, noon

Women’s college soccer

Blue Mountain at Walla Walla, noon

