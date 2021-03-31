THURSDAY, APRIL 1
Prep volleyball
Ione/Arlington at Condon, 5 p.m.
Griswold at McLoughlin JV, 5 p.m.
Riverside at Nixyaawii, 5 p.m.
Umatilla at Pilot Rock, 6:30 p.m.
Heppner at Grant Union, 5 p.m.
Stanfield at Weston-McEwen, 6:30 p.m.
Prep girls soccer
Pendleton at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.
Umatilla at McLoughlin, 4 p.m.
Prep boys soccer
Ridgeview at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.
Riverside at Irrigon, 6 p.m.
Umatilla at McLoughlin, 6 p.m.
Hermiston at Chiawana, 7 p.m.
Prep boys tennis
Walla Walla at Hermiston, 4 p.m.
Prep girls tennis
Walla Walla at Hermiston, 4 p.m.
Prep track and field
Hermiston at Chiawana, 3:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, APRIL 2
Prep football
Baker at Pendleton, 7 p.m.
McLoughlin at Weston-McEwen, 7 p.m.
Stanfield at Riverside, 7 p.m.
Umatilla at Grant Union, 6 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Union, 7 p.m.
Ione/Arlington at Imbler, 2 p.m.
Dayville/Monument at Echo, 3 p.m.
Prep boys soccer
La Grande at McLoughlin, 4 p.m.
Prep cross-county
McLoughlin at La Grande, TBD
Prep boys tennis
Hermiston at Southridge, 4 p.m.
Prep girls tennis
Hermiston at Southridge, 4 p.m.
Prep girls softball
Hanford at Hermiston (2), 3 p.m.
Men’s college basketball
Blue Mountain at Spokane, 2 p.m.
SATURDAY, APRIL 3
Prep football
Heppner vs. Toledo at Redmond, 1 p.m.
Prep volleyball
Hood River Valley at Pendleton, 11 a.m.
Mitchell/Spray at Echo, 1 p.m.
Umatilla at Griswold, 1 p.m.
McLoughlin at Nixyaawii, 11 a.m.
Riverside at Irrigon, 1 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Heppner, 4 p.m.
Prep girls soccer
Crook County at Pendleton, noon
Stanfield/Echo at Riverside, 1 p.m.
Prep boys soccer
Pendleton at Crook County, noon
Walla Walla at Hermiston, noon
Women’s college soccer
Blue Mountain at Walla Walla, noon
