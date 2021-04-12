All times subject to change
TUESDAY, APRIL 13
Prep baseball
Hermiston at Richland (2), 4 p.m.
Hood River at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.
Stanfield/Echo at Umatilla, 4 p.m.
Prep softball
Hermiston at Kamiakin (2), 4 p.m.
Pendleton at Hood River, 4:30 p.m.
Irrigon at Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat (2), 2 p.m.
Umatilla at Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii (2), 4 p.m.
Enterprise/Wallowa/Joseph at Weston-McEwen (2), 4 p.m.
Union/Cove at Echo/Stanfield, 4:30 p.m.
Prep boys tennis
Hermiston at Pasco, 4 p.m.
Prep girls tennis
Hermiston at Pasco, 4 p.m.
Prep boys soccer
Chiawana at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
College men’s basketball
Treasure Valley at Blue Mountain, 7:30 p.m.
College women’s basketball
Treasure Valley at Blue Mountain, 5:30 p.m.
College volleyball
Blue Mountain at Columbia Basin, 5 p.m.
Blue Mountain at Columbia Basin, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 14
Prep boys Tennis
Pendleton at Redmond, 3 p.m.
Prep girls Tennis
Redmond at Pendleton, 3 p.m.
College men’s soccer
Wenatchee Valley at Blue Mountain, 4:15 p.m.
College women’s soccer
Yakima Valley at Blue Mountain, 2 p.m.
THURSDAY, APRIL 15
Prep boys tennis
Kamiakin at Hermiston, 4 p.m.
Prep girls tennis
Kamiakin at Hermiston, 4 p.m.
Prep track and field
Hermiston at Richland, 3 p.m.
College baseball
Treasure Valley at Blue Mountain (2), 1 p.m.
FRIDAY, APRIL 16
Prep baseball
Walla Walla at Hermiston (2), 4 p.m.
Pendleton at Hood River (2), 3 p.m.
Union/Cove at Umatilla (2), 2 p.m.
Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa/Elgin at Stanfield/Echo (2), 1 p.m.
Prep softball
Hermiston at Pasco (2), 4 p.m.
Hood River at Pendleton (2), 3 p.m.
McLoughlin at Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa (2), noon
Irrigon at Echo/Stanfield (2), 2 p.m.
Prep boys soccer
Hermiston at Hanford, 7 p.m.
Prep boys golf
Heppner at Grant Union, 11 a.m.
Prep girls golf
Heppner at Grant Union, 11 a.m.
Prep track and field
Stanfield, Heppner, Weston-McEwen, Pilot Rock, Irrigon, McLoughlin at Pendleton, 1 p.m.
College men’s basketball
North Idaho at Blue Mountain, 7:30 p.m.
College women’s basketball
North Idaho at Blue Mountain, 5:30 p.m.
