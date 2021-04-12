All times subject to change

TUESDAY, APRIL 13

Prep baseball

Hermiston at Richland (2), 4 p.m.

Hood River at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.

Stanfield/Echo at Umatilla, 4 p.m.

Prep softball

Hermiston at Kamiakin (2), 4 p.m.

Pendleton at Hood River, 4:30 p.m.

Irrigon at Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat (2), 2 p.m.

Umatilla at Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii (2), 4 p.m.

Enterprise/Wallowa/Joseph at Weston-McEwen (2), 4 p.m.

Union/Cove at Echo/Stanfield, 4:30 p.m.

Prep boys tennis

Hermiston at Pasco, 4 p.m.

Prep girls tennis

Hermiston at Pasco, 4 p.m.

Prep boys soccer

Chiawana at Hermiston, 7 p.m.

College men’s basketball

Treasure Valley at Blue Mountain, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball

Treasure Valley at Blue Mountain, 5:30 p.m.

College volleyball

Blue Mountain at Columbia Basin, 5 p.m.

Blue Mountain at Columbia Basin, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 14

Prep boys Tennis

Pendleton at Redmond, 3 p.m.

Prep girls Tennis

Redmond at Pendleton, 3 p.m.

College men’s soccer

Wenatchee Valley at Blue Mountain, 4:15 p.m.

College women’s soccer

Yakima Valley at Blue Mountain, 2 p.m.

THURSDAY, APRIL 15

Prep boys tennis

Kamiakin at Hermiston, 4 p.m.

Prep girls tennis

Kamiakin at Hermiston, 4 p.m.

Prep track and field

Hermiston at Richland, 3 p.m.

College baseball

Treasure Valley at Blue Mountain (2), 1 p.m.

FRIDAY, APRIL 16

Prep baseball

Walla Walla at Hermiston (2), 4 p.m.

Pendleton at Hood River (2), 3 p.m.

Union/Cove at Umatilla (2), 2 p.m.

Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa/Elgin at Stanfield/Echo (2), 1 p.m.

Prep softball

Hermiston at Pasco (2), 4 p.m.

Hood River at Pendleton (2), 3 p.m.

McLoughlin at Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa (2), noon

Irrigon at Echo/Stanfield (2), 2 p.m.

Prep boys soccer

Hermiston at Hanford, 7 p.m.

Prep boys golf

Heppner at Grant Union, 11 a.m.

Prep girls golf

Heppner at Grant Union, 11 a.m.

Prep track and field

Stanfield, Heppner, Weston-McEwen, Pilot Rock, Irrigon, McLoughlin at Pendleton, 1 p.m.

College men’s basketball

North Idaho at Blue Mountain, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball

North Idaho at Blue Mountain, 5:30 p.m.

