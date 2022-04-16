Monday, April 18
Prep tennis
Ridgeview boys at Pendleton, 3 p.m.
Pendleton girls at Ridgeview, 3 p.m.
Prep softball
Union at Echo/Stanfield (2), 2 p.m.
Prep golf
Pendleton girls at Eagle Crest, Redmond, 11 a.m.
College baseball
Treasure Valley at Blue Mountain (2), 1 p.m.
Tuesday, April 19
Prep baseball
Umatilla at Riverside, 4 p.m.
Union at Stanfield/Echo, 4 p.m.
Kamiakin at Hermiston, 4 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Heppner, 4:30 p.m.
The Dalles at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.
Kennewick at Hermiston, 4 p.m.
Umatilla at Echo/Stanfield JV, 4 p.m.
Irrigon at Heppner/Ione, 4 p.m.
Pendleton at The Dalles, 4:30 p.m.
Boys soccer
Kennewick at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
La Grande at McLoughlin, 3 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Riverside, 3:30 p.m.
Richland at Hermiston, 4 p.m.
Ione/Heppner at Stanfield/Echo, 4 p.m.
Prep lacrosse
Hermiston at Chiawana, 7:30 p.m.
Track and field
Heppner, Pilot Rock, Stanfield/Echo at District 2A-5 Preview, Weston-McEwen, 3:30 p.m.
College softball
Blue Mountain at Treasure Valley (2), 1 p.m.
Wednesday, April 20
MCC meet at Hermiston, 3:30 p.m.
Pendleton at Hood River Valley, TBD.
Hermiston at MCC pod, Horn Rapids Golf Course, noon.
Liberty Christian at Irrigon, 4 p.m.
Crook County boys at Pendleton, 3 p.m.
Pendleton girls at Crook County, 3 p.m.
Blue Mountain at Wenatchee Valley (2), 1 p.m.
Thursday, April 21
Ione at Mt. Adams Invitational, Trout Lake, 3 p.m.
Hermiston at Pasco, 3:30 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at McLoughlin, 3:30 p.m.
Sherman boys and girls at Pendleton, 3 p.m.
Riverside at Stanfield/Echo, 4:30 p.m.
Friday, April 22
Joseph at Irrigon (2), 1 p.m.
Vale at Riverside (2), 1 p.m.
Burns at Umatilla (2), 1 p.m.
Hermiston at Hanford (2), 4 p.m.
Enterprise at Irrigon (2), 1 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Echo/Stanfield (2), 2 p.m.
Union at Weston-McEwen (2), 2 p.m.
Hermiston at Chiawana (2), 4 p.m.
Richland at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
Heppner, Echo at Union Invite, Buffalo Peak Golf Club, 9 a.m.
Kamiakin at Hermiston (AMMS), 7:30 p.m.
Hermiston at Oregon Relays, Hayward Field, Eugene, TBD.
Irrigon, Riverside at Wayne Invitational, Vale, 2 p.m.
