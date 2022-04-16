Monday, April 18

Prep tennis

Ridgeview boys at Pendleton, 3 p.m.

Pendleton girls at Ridgeview, 3 p.m.

Prep softball

Union at Echo/Stanfield (2), 2 p.m.

Prep golf

Pendleton girls at Eagle Crest, Redmond, 11 a.m.

College baseball

Treasure Valley at Blue Mountain (2), 1 p.m.

Tuesday, April 19

Prep baseball

Umatilla at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Union at Stanfield/Echo, 4 p.m.

Kamiakin at Hermiston, 4 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Heppner, 4:30 p.m.

The Dalles at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.

Prep softball

Kennewick at Hermiston, 4 p.m.

Umatilla at Echo/Stanfield JV, 4 p.m.

Irrigon at Heppner/Ione, 4 p.m.

Pendleton at The Dalles, 4:30 p.m.

Boys soccer

Kennewick at Hermiston, 7 p.m.

Prep tennis

La Grande at McLoughlin, 3 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Riverside, 3:30 p.m.

Richland at Hermiston, 4 p.m.

Ione/Heppner at Stanfield/Echo, 4 p.m.

Prep lacrosse

Hermiston at Chiawana, 7:30 p.m.

Track and field

Heppner, Pilot Rock, Stanfield/Echo at District 2A-5 Preview, Weston-McEwen, 3:30 p.m.

College softball

Blue Mountain at Treasure Valley (2), 1 p.m.

Wednesday, April 20

Track and field

MCC meet at Hermiston, 3:30 p.m.

Pendleton at Hood River Valley, TBD.

Prep golf

Hermiston at MCC pod, Horn Rapids Golf Course, noon.

Prep baseball

Liberty Christian at Irrigon, 4 p.m.

Prep tennis

Crook County boys at Pendleton, 3 p.m.

Pendleton girls at Crook County, 3 p.m.

College baseball

Blue Mountain at Wenatchee Valley (2), 1 p.m.

Thursday, April 21

Track and field

Ione at Mt. Adams Invitational, Trout Lake, 3 p.m.

Prep tennis

Hermiston at Pasco, 3:30 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at McLoughlin, 3:30 p.m.

Sherman boys and girls at Pendleton, 3 p.m.

Riverside at Stanfield/Echo, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, April 22

Prep baseball

Joseph at Irrigon (2), 1 p.m.

Vale at Riverside (2), 1 p.m.

Burns at Umatilla (2), 1 p.m.

Hermiston at Hanford (2), 4 p.m.

Prep softball

Burns at Umatilla (2), 1 p.m.

Enterprise at Irrigon (2), 1 p.m.

Vale at Riverside (2), 1 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Echo/Stanfield (2), 2 p.m.

Union at Weston-McEwen (2), 2 p.m.

Hermiston at Chiawana (2), 4 p.m.

Boys soccer

Richland at Hermiston, 7 p.m.

Prep golf

Heppner, Echo at Union Invite, Buffalo Peak Golf Club, 9 a.m.

Prep lacrosse

Kamiakin at Hermiston (AMMS), 7:30 p.m.

Track and field

Hermiston at Oregon Relays, Hayward Field, Eugene, TBD.

Irrigon, Riverside at Wayne Invitational, Vale, 2 p.m.

