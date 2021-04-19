All times subject to change
TUESDAY, APRIL 20
Prep baseball
Hermiston at Southridge, 5 p.m.
Pendleton at Redmond, 4:30 p.m.
Riverside at Stanfield/Echo, 4 p.m.
Heppner/Ione at Umatilla, 4 p.m.
Prep softball
Kennewick at Hermiston, 3 p.m.
Redmond at Pendleton, 4:40 p.m.
Union/Cove at Echo/Stanfield (2), 2 p.m.
Umatilla at Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii (2), 4 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at McLoughlin (2), 4 p.m.
Prep boys tennis
Hermiston at Chiawana, 4 p.m.
Stanfield/Echo at Weston-McEwen, 4 p.m.
Prep girls tennis
Hermiston at Chiawana, 4 p.m.
Stanfield/Echo at Weston-McEwen, 4 p.m.
College volleyball
Columbia Basin at Blue Mountain, 5 p.m.
Columbia Basin at Blue Mountain, 6:30 p.m.
Men’s college basketball
Blue Mountain at Columbia Basin, 7:30 p.m.
Women’s college basketball
Blue Mountain at Columbia Basin, 5:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 21
Prep baseball
Irrigon at La Grande JV, 4 p.m.
Prep softball
Heppner/Ione at Pendleton freshmen (2), 3 p.m.
Prep track and field
Hermiston at Southridge, 3 p.m.
Prep boys tennis
The Dalles at Pendleton, 3 p.m.
Prep girls tennis
Pendleton at The Dalles, 3 p.m.
Prep boys soccer
Richland at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
Prep boys golf
Hermiston at Richland, Horn Rapids Golf Course, noon
Prep girls golf
Hermiston at Richland, Horn Rapids Golf Course, noon
Men’s college soccer
Spokane at Blue Mountain, 4 p.m.
Women’s college soccer
Spokane at Blue Mountain, 2 p.m.
THURSDAY, APRIL 22
Prep softball
Echo/Stanfield at Riverside, 4 p.m.
Prep track and field
Pendleton, Crook County at Ridgeview, 3 p.m.
Weston-McEwen, Pilot Rock, Umatilla, Heppner at Prairie City, 4 p.m.
Riverside at Don Walker Invite, Nyssa, TBD
Prep boys tennis
Weston-McEwen at McLoughlin, 3 p.m.
Prep girls tennis
Weston-McEwen at McLoughlin, 3 p.m.
College baseball
Blue Mountain at Big Bend (2), 1 p.m.
FRIDAY, APRIL 23
Prep baseball
Kamiakin at Hermiston (2), 4 p.m.
Pendleton at La Grande, 4 p.m.
Dufur/South Wasco County at Riverside (2), 2 p.m.
Umatilla at Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat/Trout Lake (2), 11 a.m.
Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa/Elgin at Heppner/Ione (2), 2 p.m.
Stanfield/Echo at Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii/Ukiah (2), 2 p.m.
Prep softball
Chiawana at Hermiston (2), 3 p.m.
Heppner/Ione at Umatilla (2), 1 p.m.
Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii at Union/Cove (2), 3 p.m.
Prep track and field
Iona at Jeff Agar Memorial Invite, Dearden, WA, 3 p.m.
Prep boys golf
Heppner at Imbler, 10 a.m.
Prep girls golf
Heppner at Imbler, 10 a.m.
Men’s college basketball
Blue Mountain at Spokane, 7:30 p.m.
Women’s college basketball
Blue Mountain at Spokane, 5:30 p.m.
