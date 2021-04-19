All times subject to change

TUESDAY, APRIL 20

Prep baseball

Hermiston at Southridge, 5 p.m.

Pendleton at Redmond, 4:30 p.m.

Riverside at Stanfield/Echo, 4 p.m.

Heppner/Ione at Umatilla, 4 p.m.

Prep softball

Kennewick at Hermiston, 3 p.m.

Redmond at Pendleton, 4:40 p.m.

Union/Cove at Echo/Stanfield (2), 2 p.m.

Umatilla at Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii (2), 4 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at McLoughlin (2), 4 p.m.

Prep boys tennis

Hermiston at Chiawana, 4 p.m.

Stanfield/Echo at Weston-McEwen, 4 p.m.

Prep girls tennis

Hermiston at Chiawana, 4 p.m.

Stanfield/Echo at Weston-McEwen, 4 p.m.

College volleyball

Columbia Basin at Blue Mountain, 5 p.m.

Columbia Basin at Blue Mountain, 6:30 p.m.

Men’s college basketball

Blue Mountain at Columbia Basin, 7:30 p.m.

Women’s college basketball

Blue Mountain at Columbia Basin, 5:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 21

Prep baseball

Irrigon at La Grande JV, 4 p.m.

Prep softball

Heppner/Ione at Pendleton freshmen (2), 3 p.m.

Prep track and field

Hermiston at Southridge, 3 p.m.

Prep boys tennis

The Dalles at Pendleton, 3 p.m.

Prep girls tennis

Pendleton at The Dalles, 3 p.m.

Prep boys soccer

Richland at Hermiston, 7 p.m.

Prep boys golf

Hermiston at Richland, Horn Rapids Golf Course, noon

Prep girls golf

Hermiston at Richland, Horn Rapids Golf Course, noon

Men’s college soccer

Spokane at Blue Mountain, 4 p.m.

Women’s college soccer

Spokane at Blue Mountain, 2 p.m.

THURSDAY, APRIL 22

Prep softball

Echo/Stanfield at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Prep track and field

Pendleton, Crook County at Ridgeview, 3 p.m.

Weston-McEwen, Pilot Rock, Umatilla, Heppner at Prairie City, 4 p.m.

Riverside at Don Walker Invite, Nyssa, TBD

Prep boys tennis

Weston-McEwen at McLoughlin, 3 p.m.

Prep girls tennis

Weston-McEwen at McLoughlin, 3 p.m.

College baseball

Blue Mountain at Big Bend (2), 1 p.m.

FRIDAY, APRIL 23

Prep baseball

Kamiakin at Hermiston (2), 4 p.m.

Pendleton at La Grande, 4 p.m.

Dufur/South Wasco County at Riverside (2), 2 p.m.

Umatilla at Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat/Trout Lake (2), 11 a.m.

Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa/Elgin at Heppner/Ione (2), 2 p.m.

Stanfield/Echo at Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii/Ukiah (2), 2 p.m.

Prep softball

Chiawana at Hermiston (2), 3 p.m.

Heppner/Ione at Umatilla (2), 1 p.m.

Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii at Union/Cove (2), 3 p.m.

Prep track and field

Iona at Jeff Agar Memorial Invite, Dearden, WA, 3 p.m.

Prep boys golf

Heppner at Imbler, 10 a.m.

Prep girls golf

Heppner at Imbler, 10 a.m.

Men’s college basketball

Blue Mountain at Spokane, 7:30 p.m.

Women’s college basketball

Blue Mountain at Spokane, 5:30 p.m.

