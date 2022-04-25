Schedule subject to change

Tuesday, April 26

Prep baseball

Umatilla at Irrigon, 4 p.m.

Stanfield/Echo at Weston-McEwen, 4 p.m.

Hermiston at Kamiakin, 4 p.m.

Redmond at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Grant Union, 4:30 p.m.

Prep softball

Enterprise at Echo/Stanfield (2), 2 p.m.

Walla Walla at Hermiston, 4 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at McLoughlin, 4 p.m.

Umatilla at Irrigon, 4 p.m.

Pendleton at Hood River, 4:30 p.m.

Boys soccer

Kamiakin at Hermiston, 7 p.m.

Prep tennis

Umatilla at Weston-McEwen, 3:30 p.m.

Kamiakin at Hermiston, 4 p.m.

Sherman at Stanfield, 4 p.m.

Track and field

Heppner, Weston-McEwen at Big Cats Senior Night, Stanfield, 4 p.m.

College softball

Walla Walla at Blue Mountain (2), noon

Wednesday, April 27

College baseball

Walla Walla at Blue Mountain (2), 1 p.m.

Prep tennis

Pendleton boys at Hood River Valley, 3 p.m.

Hood River Valley girls at Pendleton, 3 p.m.

Arlington, Condon at Weston-McEwen, 3:30 p.m.

Track and field

Griswold, Pilot Rock, Riverside at Bucks Small Meet Invite, Pendleton, 3 p.m.

Thursday, April 28

Prep baseball

Weston-McEwen at College Place, 4:30 p.m.

Track and field

Hermiston at MCC meet, Southridge, TBD

Prep golf

Hermiston at MCC pod, Richland, 10 a.m.

Heppner at Echo Invite, Echo Hills Golf Club, 1 p.m.

Prep tennis

Weston-McEwen at Stanfield/Echo, 3:30 p.m.

Hermiston at Chiawana, 4 p.m.

Ione/Heppner at Sherman, 4 p.m.

Friday, April 29

Prep baseball

Nyssa at Irrigon (2), 1 p.m.

Vale at Umatilla (2), 1 p.m.

Riverside at Joseph (2), 1 p.m.

McLoughlin at Baker/Powder Valley (2), 2 p.m.

Hood River Valley at Pendleton (2), 3 p.m.

Prep softball

Vale at Umatilla (2), 1 p.m.

Riverside at Enterprise (2), 1 p.m.

Heppner/Ione at Pilot Rock (2), 2 p.m.

Nyssa at Irrigon (2), 1 p.m.

Baker at McLoughlin (2), 2 p.m.

Elgin at Weston-McEwen (2), 2 p.m.

Pendleton at Hood River Valley (2), 3 p.m.

Hermiston at Richland (2), 4 p.m.

Prep tennis

Pendleton girls at Hermiston, 4 p.m.

Hermiston at Pendleton, 4 p.m.

Arlington at Stanfield/Echo, 4 p.m.

Prep lacrosse

Wenatchee at Hermiston, 7:30 p.m.

Track and field

Heppner, Irrigon, Pendleton, Pilot Rock, Echo/Stanfield, Umatilla at Kiwanis Invite, Hermiston, 3:30 p.m.

Pendleton at Nike/Jesuit Twilight Relays, 2 p.m.

Riverside, Weston-McEwen at Don Walker Invite, Nyssa, 2 p.m.

Prep golf

Echo at Echo Hills Golf Course, TBD

College softball

Blue Mountain at Spokane (2), 2 p.m.

College Rodeo

Northwest Intercollegiate Rodeo Finals, EOTEC, Hermiston, 6 p.m.

Saturday, April 30

Prep baseball

Heppner at Dufur (2), 11 a.m.

Sherman at Pilot Rock (2), 11 a.m.

Stanfield/Echo at Lyle (2), 11 a.m.

Grandview at Hermiston, 4 p.m.

Track and field

Ione at Jeff Agar Invitational, Trout Lake, 11 a.m.

Stanfield/Echo at Union Relays, 11 a.m.

McLoughlin at Legends Invite, Walla Walla, 10:30 a.m.

College baseball

Blue Mountain at Walla Walla (2), 1 p.m.

College softball

Blue Mountain at North Idaho (2), noon

College Rodeo

Northwest Intercollegiate Rodeo Finals, EOTEC, Hermiston, 5 p.m.

