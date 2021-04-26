TUESDAY, APRIL 27

Prep baseball

Pendleton at The Dalles, 4:30 p.m.

McLoughlin at La Grande, 4 p.m.

Umatilla at Heppner/Ione, 4 p.m.

Riverside at Stanfield/Echo, 4 p.m.

Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii at Grant Union/Prairie City (2), 3 p.m.

Prep softball

Hermiston at Walla Walla, 3 p.m.

The Dalles at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.

Echo/Stanfield at Umatilla, 4 p.m.

McLoughlin at Heppner/Ione (2), 2 p.m.

College volleyball

Big Bend at Blue Mountain 5 p.m.

Big Bend at Blue Mountain 6:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball

Blue Mountain at Walla Walla, 5:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 28

Prep softball

Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii at Grant Union/Prairie City (2), 2 p.m.

Prep boys tennis

Richland at Hermiston, 4 p.m.

Pendleton at Crook County, 3 p.m.

Prep girls tennis

Richland at Hermiston, 4 p.m.

Crook County at Pendleton, 2 p.m.

THURSDAY, APRIL 29

Prep boys tennis

Southridge at Hermiston, 4 p.m.

Prep girls tennis

Southridge at Hermiston, 4 p.m.

Prep track and field

Hermiston, Kamiakin at Chiawana, 3:30 p.m

McLoughlin at Baker, 2:30 p.m.

Ione at Burns Invitational, 4 p.m.

Prep boys golf

Hermiston at MCC match, Columbia Point Golf Course, Richland, noon

Echo, Dufur, Enterprise, Hood River, Wallowa at Heppner, 2 p.m.

Prep girls golf

Hermiston at MCC match, Columbia Point Golf Course, Richland, noon

Echo, Dufur, Enterprise, Hood River, Wallowa at Heppner, 2 p.m.

College baseball

Wenatchee Valley at Blue Mountain (2), 1 p.m.

FRIDAY, APRIL 30

Prep baseball

Hermiston at Kennewick (2), 4 p.m.

The Dalles at Pendleton (2), 3 p.m.

Prep softball

Richland at Hermiston (2), 3 p.m.

Pendleton at The Dalles (2), 3 p.m.

McLoughlin at Union/Cove (2), 4:30 p.m.

Riverside at Umatilla, 11 a.m.

Prep track and field

La Grande, The Dalles at Pendleton, 1 p.m.

Heppner, Irrigon, Riverside, Stanfield/Echo, Union, Weston-McEwen at Umatilla, noon

Prep boys golf

Heppner vs. Dufur at The Dalles Country Club, 9 a.m.

Prep girls golf

Heppner vs. Dufur at The Dalles Country Club, 9 a.m.

Pendleton vs. Nixyaawii at Wildhorse, noon

Prep boys soccer

Hermiston at Walla Walla, 4 p.m.

College volleyball

Blue Mountain at Walla Walla, 5 p.m.

Blue Mountain at Walla Walla, 6:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball

Walla Walla at Blue Mountain, 5:30 p.m.

