On the slate: Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 Aug 29, 2021 Aug 29, 2021 Updated 6 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tuesday, Aug. 31Prep volleyballEnterprise at Griswold, TBDIrrigon at Griswold, TBDWeston-McEwen at Griswold, TBDPilot Rock at Nixyaawii, 6 p.m.Stanfield vs. Riverside at Echo, 4:30 p.m.Riverside at Echo, 6 p.m.La Grande at Umatilla, 5:30 p.m.Prep girls soccerPendleton at Baker, 4 p.m.Umatilla at McLoughlin, 4 p.m.Prep boys soccerUmatilla at McLoughlin, 6 p.m.Wednesday, Sept. 1No events scheduledThursday, Sept. 2FootballIrrigon at Baker JV, 7 p.m.Cove at Pilot Rock, 7 p.m.Prep volleyballSouth Wasco County, Irrigon at Heppner, 4 p.m.Pilot Rock at Imbler, 6 p.m.Stanfield at Griswold, 4 p.m.Umatilla at Griswold, TBDUmatilla vs. Stanfield at Griswold, 5:30 p.m.Get our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletterLyle/Wishram at Ione/Arlington, 5 p.m.Prep girls soccerOntario at Pendleton, 4 p.m.McLoughlin at Riverside, 4 p.m.Prep boys soccerPendleton at Ontario, 3 p.m.McLoughlin at Riverside, 6 p.m.Friday, Sept. 3FootballPendleton at Southridge, 7 p.m.Kamiakin at Hermiston, 7 p.m.Heppner at Toledo, 7 p.m.McLoughlin at College Place, 7 p.m.Ione/Arlington at Perrydale, TBDCove at Pilot Rock, 7 p.m.Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat at Riverside, 7 p.m.Colton at Stanfield, 5 p.m.Echo at Joseph, 7 p.m.Culver at Weston-McEwen, 7 p.m.Prep volleyballDelphian at Weston-McEwen, 5 p.m.Echo at Joseph, 5 p.m.Prep girls soccerTrout Lake at Stanfield/Echo, 4 p.m.Cross-countryPendleton, Hermiston at Hanford jamboree, 5 p.m. Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline News Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prep Football Geology Hydrography Pendleton Volleyball Riverside Rock Hermiston Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.