Tuesday, Aug. 31

Prep volleyball

Enterprise at Griswold, TBD

Irrigon at Griswold, TBD

Weston-McEwen at Griswold, TBD

Pilot Rock at Nixyaawii, 6 p.m.

Stanfield vs. Riverside at Echo, 4:30 p.m.

Riverside at Echo, 6 p.m.

La Grande at Umatilla, 5:30 p.m.

Prep girls soccer

Pendleton at Baker, 4 p.m.

Umatilla at McLoughlin, 4 p.m.

Prep boys soccer

Umatilla at McLoughlin, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 1

No events scheduled

Thursday, Sept. 2

Football

Irrigon at Baker JV, 7 p.m.

Cove at Pilot Rock, 7 p.m.

Prep volleyball

South Wasco County, Irrigon at Heppner, 4 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Imbler, 6 p.m.

Stanfield at Griswold, 4 p.m.

Umatilla at Griswold, TBD

Umatilla vs. Stanfield at Griswold, 5:30 p.m.

Lyle/Wishram at Ione/Arlington, 5 p.m.

Prep girls soccer

Ontario at Pendleton, 4 p.m.

McLoughlin at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Prep boys soccer

Pendleton at Ontario, 3 p.m.

McLoughlin at Riverside, 6 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 3

Football

Pendleton at Southridge, 7 p.m.

Kamiakin at Hermiston, 7 p.m.

Heppner at Toledo, 7 p.m.

McLoughlin at College Place, 7 p.m.

Ione/Arlington at Perrydale, TBD

Cove at Pilot Rock, 7 p.m.

Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat at Riverside, 7 p.m.

Colton at Stanfield, 5 p.m.

Echo at Joseph, 7 p.m.

Culver at Weston-McEwen, 7 p.m.

Prep volleyball

Delphian at Weston-McEwen, 5 p.m.

Echo at Joseph, 5 p.m.

Prep girls soccer

Trout Lake at Stanfield/Echo, 4 p.m.

Cross-country

Pendleton, Hermiston at Hanford jamboree, 5 p.m.

