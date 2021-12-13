Tuesday, Dec. 14

Prep girls basketball

Pendleton at Lewiston (Idaho), 5:30 p.m.

Irrigon at Weston-McEwen, 6 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Riverside, 6 p.m.

Umatilla at Stanfield, 6 p.m.

Prep boys basketball

Pendleton at Lewiston, Idaho, 7 p.m.

Irrigon at Weston-McEwen, 7:30 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Umatilla at Stanfield, 7:30 p.m.

Prep girls bowling

Richland at Hermiston, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 15

Prep girls basketball

Stanfield at Nixyaawii, 6 p.m.

Prep boys basketball

Stanfield at Nixyaawii, 7:30 p.m.

Prep boys wrestling

Heppner, Irrigon at Oregon Trail Championships, Echo, noon

College men’s basketball

Blue Mountain at Clark College, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 16

Prep girls basketball

Umatilla at McLoughlin, 6 p.m.

Riverside at Heppner, 6 p.m.

Pendleton at Clarkston (Washington), 7 p.m.

Prep boys basketball

Umatilla at McLoughlin, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at Heppner, 7:30 p.m.

Prep girls bowling

Hermiston at Pasco, 3:30 p.m.

Prep girls wrestling

Southridge at Hermiston, 6 p.m.

Prep boys wrestling

Southridge at Hermiston, 7 p.m.

Prep swimming

Pendleton at Parkrose, 4:30 p.m.

College men’s basketball

South Puget Sound at Blue Mountain, 2 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 17

Prep girls basketball

Weston-McEwen vs. Irrigon, Heppner Tournament, 3 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Knappa, 5 p.m.

Richland at Hermiston, 5:45 p.m.

Warrenton vs. Heppner, Heppner Tournament, 6 p.m.

Echo at Condon, 6 p.m.

Bickleton at Ione/Arlington, 6 p.m.

Weston-McEwen JV vs. Griswold at Helix Tournament, 6 p.m.

Prep boys basketball

Irrigon vs. Weston-McEwen, Heppner Tournament, 4:30 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Knappa, 6:30 p.m.

Richland at Hermiston, 7:30 p.m.

Warrenton vs. Heppner, Heppner Tournament, 7:30 p.m.

Echo at Condon, 7:30 p.m.

Bickleton at Ione/Arlington, 7:30 p.m.

Long Creek/Ukiah vs. Griswold at Helix Tournament, 8 p.m.

College women’s basketball

Blue Mountain at Umpqua, 7 p.m.

Prep boys wrestling

Pendleton at Banks, 5 p.m.

Hermiston at Best of the West, Pasco, TBD

Saturday, Dec. 18

Prep girls wrestling

Hermiston at Juanita, 9 a.m.

Prep boys wrestling

Pendleton at Liberty Tournament, 8 a.m.

Hermiston at Best of the West, Pasco, TBD

Prep girls basketball

Griswold at Helix Tournament, TBD

Weston-McEwen vs. Warrenton, Heppner Tournament, 1 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Vernonia, 1 p.m.

Hermiston at Southridge, 3:15 p.m.

McLoughlin at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Irrigon vs. Heppner, Heppner Tournament, 4 p.m.

Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler at Echo, 4 p.m.

Ione/Arlington at Sherman, 4 p.m.

Prep boys basketball

Griswold at Helix Tournament, TBD

Pilot Rock at Vernonia, 2:30 p.m.

Weston-McEwen vs. Warrenton, Heppner Tournament, 2:30 p.m.

Hermiston at Southridge, 5 p.m.

Clarkston, Wash. at Pendleton, 5:30 p.m.

McLoughlin at Riverside, 5:30 p.m.

Irrigon vs. Heppner, Heppner Tournament, 5:30 p.m.

Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler at Echo, 5:30 p.m.

Ione/Arlington at Sherman, 5:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball

Blue Mountain vs. Bellevue at Umpqua, noon

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.