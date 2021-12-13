Tuesday, Dec. 14
Prep girls basketball
Pendleton at Lewiston (Idaho), 5:30 p.m.
Irrigon at Weston-McEwen, 6 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Riverside, 6 p.m.
Umatilla at Stanfield, 6 p.m.
Prep boys basketball
Pendleton at Lewiston, Idaho, 7 p.m.
Irrigon at Weston-McEwen, 7:30 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Umatilla at Stanfield, 7:30 p.m.
Prep girls bowling
Richland at Hermiston, 3 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 15
Prep girls basketball
Stanfield at Nixyaawii, 6 p.m.
Prep boys basketball
Stanfield at Nixyaawii, 7:30 p.m.
Prep boys wrestling
Heppner, Irrigon at Oregon Trail Championships, Echo, noon
College men’s basketball
Blue Mountain at Clark College, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 16
Prep girls basketball
Umatilla at McLoughlin, 6 p.m.
Riverside at Heppner, 6 p.m.
Pendleton at Clarkston (Washington), 7 p.m.
Prep boys basketball
Umatilla at McLoughlin, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at Heppner, 7:30 p.m.
Prep girls bowling
Hermiston at Pasco, 3:30 p.m.
Prep girls wrestling
Southridge at Hermiston, 6 p.m.
Prep boys wrestling
Southridge at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
Prep swimming
Pendleton at Parkrose, 4:30 p.m.
College men’s basketball
South Puget Sound at Blue Mountain, 2 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 17
Prep girls basketball
Weston-McEwen vs. Irrigon, Heppner Tournament, 3 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Knappa, 5 p.m.
Richland at Hermiston, 5:45 p.m.
Warrenton vs. Heppner, Heppner Tournament, 6 p.m.
Echo at Condon, 6 p.m.
Bickleton at Ione/Arlington, 6 p.m.
Weston-McEwen JV vs. Griswold at Helix Tournament, 6 p.m.
Prep boys basketball
Irrigon vs. Weston-McEwen, Heppner Tournament, 4:30 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Knappa, 6:30 p.m.
Richland at Hermiston, 7:30 p.m.
Warrenton vs. Heppner, Heppner Tournament, 7:30 p.m.
Echo at Condon, 7:30 p.m.
Bickleton at Ione/Arlington, 7:30 p.m.
Long Creek/Ukiah vs. Griswold at Helix Tournament, 8 p.m.
College women’s basketball
Blue Mountain at Umpqua, 7 p.m.
Prep boys wrestling
Pendleton at Banks, 5 p.m.
Hermiston at Best of the West, Pasco, TBD
Saturday, Dec. 18
Prep girls wrestling
Hermiston at Juanita, 9 a.m.
Prep boys wrestling
Pendleton at Liberty Tournament, 8 a.m.
Hermiston at Best of the West, Pasco, TBD
Prep girls basketball
Griswold at Helix Tournament, TBD
Weston-McEwen vs. Warrenton, Heppner Tournament, 1 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Vernonia, 1 p.m.
Hermiston at Southridge, 3:15 p.m.
McLoughlin at Riverside, 4 p.m.
Irrigon vs. Heppner, Heppner Tournament, 4 p.m.
Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler at Echo, 4 p.m.
Ione/Arlington at Sherman, 4 p.m.
Prep boys basketball
Griswold at Helix Tournament, TBD
Pilot Rock at Vernonia, 2:30 p.m.
Weston-McEwen vs. Warrenton, Heppner Tournament, 2:30 p.m.
Hermiston at Southridge, 5 p.m.
Clarkston, Wash. at Pendleton, 5:30 p.m.
McLoughlin at Riverside, 5:30 p.m.
Irrigon vs. Heppner, Heppner Tournament, 5:30 p.m.
Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler at Echo, 5:30 p.m.
Ione/Arlington at Sherman, 5:30 p.m.
College women’s basketball
Blue Mountain vs. Bellevue at Umpqua, noon
