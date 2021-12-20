Tuesday, Dec. 21Prep girls basketball

Pendleton at Corvallis Tournament, TBD

McLoughlin at Cascade Holiday Classic, TBD

Heppner at Irrigon, 6 p.m.

Umatilla at Nixyaawii, 6 p.m.

Ione/Arlington at Pilot Rock, 6 p.m.

Stanfield at South Wasco County, 6 p.m.

Prep boys basketball

McLoughlin at Seaside, 5 p.m.

Baker at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.

Umatilla at Nixyaawii, 7:15 p.m.

Heppner at Irrigon, 7:30 p.m.

Ione/Arlington at Pilot Rock, 7:30 p.m.

Stanfield at South Wasco County, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 22

Prep girls basketball

Pendleton at Corvallis Tournament, TBD

McLoughlin at Cascade Holiday Classic, TBD

Horizon Christian at Griswold, 2 p.m.

White Salmon (Washington) at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Nixyaawii at Union, 5 p.m.

Boys prep basketball

Horizon Christian at Griswold, 4 p.m.

White Salmon (Washington) at Riverside, 5:30 p.m.

Nixyaawii at Union, 6:30 p.m.

McLoughlin at The Dalles, 7 p.m.

Prep boys wrestling

Echo/Stanfield, Heppner/Ione, Irrigon, McLoughlin, Riverside/Arlington at Rollin Schimmel Memorial Tournament, Pendleton, 9 a.m.

Thursday, Dec. 23

Prep girls basketball

Weston-McEwen at Elgin, 1 p.m.

Boys prep basketball

Weston-McEwen at Elgin, 2:30 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 27

Prep girls basketball

McLoughlin at Baker Invite, TBD

Nixyaawii at Baker Invite, TBD

Pilot Rock vs. Condon at Bouncin’ Cancer Tournament, Echo, 10 a.m.

Stanfield vs. Wallowa at Bouncin’ Cancer Tournament, Echo, 1 p.m.

Griswold vs. Echo at Bouncin’ Cancer Tournament, Echo, 4 p.m.

Prep boys basketball

McLoughlin at Baker Invite, TBD

Nixyaawii at Baker Invite, TBD

Pilot Rock vs. Condon at Bouncin’ Cancer Tournament, Echo, 11:30 a.m.

Stanfield vs. Wallowa at Bouncin’ Cancer Tournament, Echo, 2:30 p.m.

Griswold vs. Echo at Bouncin’ Cancer Tournament, Echo, 5:30 p.m.

