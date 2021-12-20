On the slate: Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 Dec 20, 2021 Dec 20, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tuesday, Dec. 21Prep girls basketballPendleton at Corvallis Tournament, TBDMcLoughlin at Cascade Holiday Classic, TBDHeppner at Irrigon, 6 p.m.Umatilla at Nixyaawii, 6 p.m.Ione/Arlington at Pilot Rock, 6 p.m.Stanfield at South Wasco County, 6 p.m.Prep boys basketballMcLoughlin at Seaside, 5 p.m.Baker at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.Umatilla at Nixyaawii, 7:15 p.m.Heppner at Irrigon, 7:30 p.m.Ione/Arlington at Pilot Rock, 7:30 p.m.Stanfield at South Wasco County, 7:30 p.m.Wednesday, Dec. 22Prep girls basketballPendleton at Corvallis Tournament, TBDMcLoughlin at Cascade Holiday Classic, TBDHorizon Christian at Griswold, 2 p.m.White Salmon (Washington) at Riverside, 4 p.m.Nixyaawii at Union, 5 p.m.Boys prep basketballHorizon Christian at Griswold, 4 p.m.Get our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletterWhite Salmon (Washington) at Riverside, 5:30 p.m.Nixyaawii at Union, 6:30 p.m.McLoughlin at The Dalles, 7 p.m.Prep boys wrestlingEcho/Stanfield, Heppner/Ione, Irrigon, McLoughlin, Riverside/Arlington at Rollin Schimmel Memorial Tournament, Pendleton, 9 a.m.Thursday, Dec. 23Prep girls basketballWeston-McEwen at Elgin, 1 p.m.Boys prep basketballWeston-McEwen at Elgin, 2:30 p.m.Monday, Dec. 27Prep girls basketballMcLoughlin at Baker Invite, TBDNixyaawii at Baker Invite, TBDPilot Rock vs. Condon at Bouncin’ Cancer Tournament, Echo, 10 a.m.Stanfield vs. Wallowa at Bouncin’ Cancer Tournament, Echo, 1 p.m.Griswold vs. Echo at Bouncin’ Cancer Tournament, Echo, 4 p.m.Prep boys basketballMcLoughlin at Baker Invite, TBDNixyaawii at Baker Invite, TBDPilot Rock vs. Condon at Bouncin’ Cancer Tournament, Echo, 11:30 a.m.Stanfield vs. Wallowa at Bouncin’ Cancer Tournament, Echo, 2:30 p.m.Griswold vs. Echo at Bouncin’ Cancer Tournament, Echo, 5:30 p.m. Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline News Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Basketball Prep Sport Game Commerce Tournament Echo Nixyaawii Corvallis Tournament Riverside Classic Holiday Cascade Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
