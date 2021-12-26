Tuesday, Dec. 28
Prep girls basketball
Pilot Rock vs. Griswold at Bouncin’ Cancer Tournament, Echo, 10 a.m.
Joseph at Ione/Arlington, 2 p.m.
McLoughlin vs. Prairie City, at Baker Invite, 3:30 p.m.
Stanfield vs. Echo at Bouncin’ Cancer Tournament, Echo, 4:30 p.m.
Imbler at Weston-McEwen, 5:30 p.m.
Riverside at Columbia-Burbank (Washington), 6 p.m.
Nixyaawii vs. Grant Union, at Baker Invite, 6:30 p.m.
Prep boys basketball
Hermiston at West Valley (Spokane), TBD
Pendleton at Summit Holiday Classic, TBD
Pilot Rock vs. Griswold at Bouncin’ Cancer Tournament, Echo, 11:30 a.m.
McLoughlin vs. Prairie City, at Baker Invite, 2 p.m.
Joseph at Ione/Arlington, 3:30 p.m.
Nixyaawii vs. Grant Union, at Baker Invite, 5 p.m.
Hermiston at West Valley, 5 p.m.
Stanfield vs. Echo at Bouncin’ Cancer Tournament, Echo, 6 p.m.
Imbler at Weston-McEwen, 7 p.m.
Riverside at Columbia-Burbank (Washington), 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 29
Prep girls wrestling
Hermiston at Hanford, 9 a.m.
Prep boys wrestling
Pendleton at NW Duals, West Albany, 9 a.m.
Prep boys basketball
Pendleton at Summit Holiday Classic, TBD
McLoughlin at Baker Invite, TBD
Nixyaawii vs. Prairie City, at Baker Invite, 2 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Grant Union, 6 p.m.
Heppner at Irrigon, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
McLoughlin at Baker Invite, TBD
Nixyaawii vs. Prairie City, at Baker Invite, 3:30 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Grant Union, 4 p.m.
Heppner at Irrigon, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 30
Prep girls basketball
Umatilla at Salem Academy Tournament, TBD
Stanfield at Enterprise, 3 p.m.
Riverside at McLoughlin, 4 p.m.
Walla Walla at Pendleton, 5:30 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Grant Union, 6 p.m.
Union at Weston-McEwen, 6 p.m.
Prep boys basketball
Pendleton at Summit Holiday Classic, TBD
Umatilla at Salem Academy Tournament, TBD
Stanfield at Enterprise, 4:30 p.m.
Riverside at McLoughlin, 5:30 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Grant Union, 7:30 p.m.
Union at Weston-McEwen, 7:30 p.m.
Prep boys wrestling
Pendleton at NW Duals, West Albany, 9 a.m.
Heppner at Riverside Rumble, 11 a.m.
Friday, Dec. 31
Prep girls basketball
Umatilla at Salem Academy Tournament, TBD
Prep boys basketball
Umatilla at Salem Academy Tournament, TBD
Saturday, Jan. 1
Prep girls basketball
Umatilla at Salem Academy Tournament, TBD
Prep boys basketball
Umatilla at Salem Academy Tournament, TBD
Tuesday, Jan. 4
Prep girls basketball
Pilot Rock at Enterprise, 4 p.m.
Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler at Echo, 6 p.m.
Lewiston, Idaho at Hermiston, 5:45 p.m.
McLoughlin at Stanfield, 6 p.m.
Liberty Christian (Washington) at Irrigon, 6 p.m.
River View (Washington) at Umatilla, 6 p.m.
Nixyaawii at Griswold, 6 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Heppner, 6 p.m.
Pendleton at La Grande, 7 p.m.
Prep boys basketball
Pilot Rock at Enterprise, 5:30 p.m.
Lewiston, Idaho at Hermiston, 7:30 p.m.
McLoughlin at Stanfield, 7:30 p.m.
Liberty Christian (Washington) at Irrigon, 7:30 p.m.
River View (Washington) at Umatilla, 7:30 p.m.
Nixyaawii at Griswold, 7:30 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Heppner, 7:30 p.m.
