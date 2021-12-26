Tuesday, Dec. 28

Prep girls basketball

Pilot Rock vs. Griswold at Bouncin’ Cancer Tournament, Echo, 10 a.m.

Joseph at Ione/Arlington, 2 p.m.

McLoughlin vs. Prairie City, at Baker Invite, 3:30 p.m.

Stanfield vs. Echo at Bouncin’ Cancer Tournament, Echo, 4:30 p.m.

Imbler at Weston-McEwen, 5:30 p.m.

Riverside at Columbia-Burbank (Washington), 6 p.m.

Nixyaawii vs. Grant Union, at Baker Invite, 6:30 p.m.

Prep boys basketball

Hermiston at West Valley (Spokane), TBD

Pendleton at Summit Holiday Classic, TBD

Pilot Rock vs. Griswold at Bouncin’ Cancer Tournament, Echo, 11:30 a.m.

McLoughlin vs. Prairie City, at Baker Invite, 2 p.m.

Joseph at Ione/Arlington, 3:30 p.m.

Nixyaawii vs. Grant Union, at Baker Invite, 5 p.m.

Hermiston at West Valley, 5 p.m.

Stanfield vs. Echo at Bouncin’ Cancer Tournament, Echo, 6 p.m.

Imbler at Weston-McEwen, 7 p.m.

Riverside at Columbia-Burbank (Washington), 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Prep girls wrestling

Hermiston at Hanford, 9 a.m.

Prep boys wrestling

Pendleton at NW Duals, West Albany, 9 a.m.

Prep boys basketball

Pendleton at Summit Holiday Classic, TBD

McLoughlin at Baker Invite, TBD

Nixyaawii vs. Prairie City, at Baker Invite, 2 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Grant Union, 6 p.m.

Heppner at Irrigon, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

McLoughlin at Baker Invite, TBD

Nixyaawii vs. Prairie City, at Baker Invite, 3:30 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Grant Union, 4 p.m.

Heppner at Irrigon, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 30

Prep girls basketball

Umatilla at Salem Academy Tournament, TBD

Stanfield at Enterprise, 3 p.m.

Riverside at McLoughlin, 4 p.m.

Walla Walla at Pendleton, 5:30 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Grant Union, 6 p.m.

Union at Weston-McEwen, 6 p.m.

Prep boys basketball

Pendleton at Summit Holiday Classic, TBD

Umatilla at Salem Academy Tournament, TBD

Stanfield at Enterprise, 4:30 p.m.

Riverside at McLoughlin, 5:30 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Grant Union, 7:30 p.m.

Union at Weston-McEwen, 7:30 p.m.

Prep boys wrestling

Pendleton at NW Duals, West Albany, 9 a.m.

Heppner at Riverside Rumble, 11 a.m.

Friday, Dec. 31

Prep girls basketball

Umatilla at Salem Academy Tournament, TBD

Prep boys basketball

Umatilla at Salem Academy Tournament, TBD

Saturday, Jan. 1

Prep girls basketball

Umatilla at Salem Academy Tournament, TBD

Prep boys basketball

Umatilla at Salem Academy Tournament, TBD

Tuesday, Jan. 4

Prep girls basketball

Pilot Rock at Enterprise, 4 p.m.

Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler at Echo, 6 p.m.

Lewiston, Idaho at Hermiston, 5:45 p.m.

McLoughlin at Stanfield, 6 p.m.

Liberty Christian (Washington) at Irrigon, 6 p.m.

River View (Washington) at Umatilla, 6 p.m.

Nixyaawii at Griswold, 6 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Heppner, 6 p.m.

Pendleton at La Grande, 7 p.m.

Prep boys basketball

Pilot Rock at Enterprise, 5:30 p.m.

Lewiston, Idaho at Hermiston, 7:30 p.m.

McLoughlin at Stanfield, 7:30 p.m.

Liberty Christian (Washington) at Irrigon, 7:30 p.m.

River View (Washington) at Umatilla, 7:30 p.m.

Nixyaawii at Griswold, 7:30 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Heppner, 7:30 p.m.

