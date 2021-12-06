Tuesday, Dec. 7
Prep girls basketball
Irrigon at South Wasco County, 6 p.m.
Baker at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.
Prep boys basketball
Irrigon at South Wasco County, 7:30 p.m.
Prep girls bowling
Hermiston at Southridge, 2:30 p.m.
Prep boys swimming
Hermiston at Cheney, 3 p.m.
Prep boys wrestling
Riverside at Rainier Duals, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 8Prep boys basketball
Pendleton at Milwaukie, 5:45 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 9
Prep girls basketball
Umatilla at Columbia River River Clash, Umatilla, TBD
Irrigon at Columbia River River Clash, Umatilla, TBD
McLoughlin at Columbia River River Clash, Umatilla, TBD
Riverside vs. Nixyaawii at Columbia River River Clash, Umatilla, 2 p.m.
Echo vs. Powder Valley at Calvin Hiatt Memorial Tournament, Powder Valley, 4 p.m.
Toledo at Heppner, 6 p.m.
Bandon at Pilot Rock, 6 p.m.
Bonanza at Stanfield, 6 p.m.
Pendleton at Putnam, 7:15 p.m.
Prep boys basketball
McLoughlin at Columbia River River Clash, Umatilla, TBD
Irrigon at Columbia River River Clash, Umatilla, TBD
Umatilla at Columbia River River Clash, Umatilla, TBD
Riverside vs. Nixyaawii at Columbia River River Clash, Umatilla, 3:30 p.m.
Echo vs. Powder Valley at Calvin Hiatt Memorial Tournament, Powder Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Toledo at Heppner, 7:30 p.m.
Bandon at Pilot Rock, 7:30 p.m.
Bonanza at Stanfield, 7:30 p.m.
Prep girls bowling
Hermiston at Walla Walla, 3 p.m.
Prep girls wrestling
Hermiston at Pasco, 5 p.m.
Prep boys wrestling
Irrigon, Heppner/Ione at Riverside, 4 p.m.
Hermiston at Pasco, 5 p.m.
Prep swimming
Pendleton at Hood River Valley, 4 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 10
Prep girls basketball
Umatilla at Columbia River River Clash, Umatilla, TBD
Irrigon at Columbia River River Clash, Umatilla, TBD
Nixyaawii at Columbia River River Clash, Umatilla, TBD
Ione/Arlington at Arlington Snowball Classic, TBD
Stanfield vs. Culver, 2A Preview Basketball Tournament, Pendleton Convention Center, 8 a.m.
Weston-McEwen vs. Bonanza, 2A Preview Basketball Tournament, Pendleton Convention Center, 11:45 a.m.
Echo vs. Union at Calvin Hiatt Memorial Tournament, Powder Valley, 2:30 p.m.
Griswold vs. Four Rivers at Arlington Snowball Classic, 3 p.m.
Heppner vs. Bandon, 2A Preview Basketball Tournament, Pendleton Convention Center, 3 p.m.
Hanford at Hermiston, 5:45 p.m.
Riverside vs. McLoughlin at Columbia River River Clash, Umatilla, 6 p.m.
Pilot Rock vs. Toledo, 2A Preview Basketball Tournament, Pendleton Convention Center, 6:15 p.m.
Prep boys basketball
Irrigon at Columbia River River Clash, Umatilla, TBD
Umatilla at Columbia River River Clash, Umatilla, TBD
Nixyaawii at Columbia River River Clash, Umatilla, TBD
Ione/Arlington at Arlington Snowball Classic, TBD
Stanfield vs. Culver, 2A Preview Basketball Tournament, Pendleton Convention Center, 9:45 a.m.
Weston-McEwen vs. Bonanza, 2A Preview Basketball Tournament, Pendleton Convention Center, 1:15 p.m.
Echo vs. Union at Calvin Hiatt Memorial Tournament, Powder Valley, 4 p.m.
Griswold vs. Four Rivers at Arlington Snowball Classic, 4:30 p.m.
Heppner vs. Bandon, 2A Preview Basketball Tournament, Pendleton Convention Center, 4:45 p.m.
Putnam at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.
Hanford at Hermiston, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside vs. McLoughlin at Columbia River River Clash, Umatilla, 7:30 p.m.
Pilot Rock vs. Toledo, 2A Preview Basketball Tournament, Pendleton Convention Center, 8 p.m.
College women’s basketball
Blue Mountain at Centralia, 7 p.m.
Prep boys wrestling
Hermiston, Pendleton at Muilenburg Tournament, La Grande, 7 a.m.
Irrigon at Culver Invite, TBD
