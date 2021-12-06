Tuesday, Dec. 7

Prep girls basketball

Irrigon at South Wasco County, 6 p.m.

Baker at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.

Prep boys basketball

Irrigon at South Wasco County, 7:30 p.m.

Prep girls bowling

Hermiston at Southridge, 2:30 p.m.

Prep boys swimming

Hermiston at Cheney, 3 p.m.

Prep boys wrestling

Riverside at Rainier Duals, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 8Prep boys basketball

Pendleton at Milwaukie, 5:45 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 9

Prep girls basketball

Umatilla at Columbia River River Clash, Umatilla, TBD

Irrigon at Columbia River River Clash, Umatilla, TBD

McLoughlin at Columbia River River Clash, Umatilla, TBD

Riverside vs. Nixyaawii at Columbia River River Clash, Umatilla, 2 p.m.

Echo vs. Powder Valley at Calvin Hiatt Memorial Tournament, Powder Valley, 4 p.m.

Toledo at Heppner, 6 p.m.

Bandon at Pilot Rock, 6 p.m.

Bonanza at Stanfield, 6 p.m.

Pendleton at Putnam, 7:15 p.m.

Prep boys basketball

McLoughlin at Columbia River River Clash, Umatilla, TBD

Irrigon at Columbia River River Clash, Umatilla, TBD

Umatilla at Columbia River River Clash, Umatilla, TBD

Riverside vs. Nixyaawii at Columbia River River Clash, Umatilla, 3:30 p.m.

Echo vs. Powder Valley at Calvin Hiatt Memorial Tournament, Powder Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Toledo at Heppner, 7:30 p.m.

Bandon at Pilot Rock, 7:30 p.m.

Bonanza at Stanfield, 7:30 p.m.

Prep girls bowling

Hermiston at Walla Walla, 3 p.m.

Prep girls wrestling

Hermiston at Pasco, 5 p.m.

Prep boys wrestling

Irrigon, Heppner/Ione at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Hermiston at Pasco, 5 p.m.

Prep swimming

Pendleton at Hood River Valley, 4 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 10

Prep girls basketball

Umatilla at Columbia River River Clash, Umatilla, TBD

Irrigon at Columbia River River Clash, Umatilla, TBD

Nixyaawii at Columbia River River Clash, Umatilla, TBD

Ione/Arlington at Arlington Snowball Classic, TBD

Stanfield vs. Culver, 2A Preview Basketball Tournament, Pendleton Convention Center, 8 a.m.

Weston-McEwen vs. Bonanza, 2A Preview Basketball Tournament, Pendleton Convention Center, 11:45 a.m.

Echo vs. Union at Calvin Hiatt Memorial Tournament, Powder Valley, 2:30 p.m.

Griswold vs. Four Rivers at Arlington Snowball Classic, 3 p.m.

Heppner vs. Bandon, 2A Preview Basketball Tournament, Pendleton Convention Center, 3 p.m.

Hanford at Hermiston, 5:45 p.m.

Riverside vs. McLoughlin at Columbia River River Clash, Umatilla, 6 p.m.

Pilot Rock vs. Toledo, 2A Preview Basketball Tournament, Pendleton Convention Center, 6:15 p.m.

Prep boys basketball

Irrigon at Columbia River River Clash, Umatilla, TBD

Umatilla at Columbia River River Clash, Umatilla, TBD

Nixyaawii at Columbia River River Clash, Umatilla, TBD

Ione/Arlington at Arlington Snowball Classic, TBD

Stanfield vs. Culver, 2A Preview Basketball Tournament, Pendleton Convention Center, 9:45 a.m.

Weston-McEwen vs. Bonanza, 2A Preview Basketball Tournament, Pendleton Convention Center, 1:15 p.m.

Echo vs. Union at Calvin Hiatt Memorial Tournament, Powder Valley, 4 p.m.

Griswold vs. Four Rivers at Arlington Snowball Classic, 4:30 p.m.

Heppner vs. Bandon, 2A Preview Basketball Tournament, Pendleton Convention Center, 4:45 p.m.

Putnam at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.

Hanford at Hermiston, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside vs. McLoughlin at Columbia River River Clash, Umatilla, 7:30 p.m.

Pilot Rock vs. Toledo, 2A Preview Basketball Tournament, Pendleton Convention Center, 8 p.m.

College women’s basketball

Blue Mountain at Centralia, 7 p.m.

Prep boys wrestling

Hermiston, Pendleton at Muilenburg Tournament, La Grande, 7 a.m.

Irrigon at Culver Invite, TBD

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.