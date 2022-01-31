Tuesday, Feb. 1

Prep girls basketball

Umatilla at Vale, 3 p.m.

Bickleton at Echo, 5 p.m.

Pendleton at The Dalles, 5:30 p.m.

Enterprise at Stanfield, 5:30 p.m.

Hermiston at Kennewick, 5:45 p.m.

Nixyaawii at McLoughlin, 6 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Weston-McEwen, 6 p.m.

Prep boys basketball

Umatilla at Vale, 4:30 p.m.

Bickleton at Echo, 6:30 p.m.

Pendleton at The Dalles, 7 p.m.

Hermiston at Kennewick, 7:30 p.m.

Nixyaawii at McLoughlin, 7:30 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Weston-McEwen, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 2

Prep girls basketball

Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler at Echo, 6 p.m.

Prep boys wrestling

Pendleton at The Dalles/Dufur, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 3

Prep girls basketball

Joseph at Griswold, 6 p.m.

Nixyaawii vs. Crane, Baker High School, 6 p.m.

Prep boys basketball

Joseph at Griswold, 7:30 p.m.

Nixyawii vs. Crane, Baker High School, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 4

Prep girls basketball

Stanfield at Union, 5:30 p.m.

Chiawana at Hermiston, 5:45 p.m.

Echo at Sherman, 6 p.m.

Heppner at Enterprise, 6 p.m.

Griswold at Elgin, 6 p.m.

Burns at Irrigon, 6 p.m.

Nixyaawii at Wallowa, 6 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Pilot Rock, 6 p.m.

Vale at Riverside, 6 p.m.

Nyssa at Umatilla, 6 p.m.

Hood River Valley at Pendleton, 7 p.m.

Prep boys basketball

Hood River Valley at Pendleton, 5:30 p.m.

Stanfield at Union, 7 p.m.

Echo at Sherman, 7:30 p.m.

Chiawana at Hermiston, 7:30 p.m.

Heppner at Enterprise, 7:30 p.m.

Griswold at Elgin, 7:30 p.m.

Burns at Irrigon, 7:30 p.m.

McLoughlin at Baker, 7:30 p.m.

Nixyaawii at Wallowa, 7:30 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Pilot Rock, 7:30 p.m.

Vale at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball

Eastern Oregon at Walla Walla, noon

College men’s basketball

Eastern Oregon at Walla Walla, 2 p.m.

College baseball

Eastern Oregon at Linfield, 2 p.m.

