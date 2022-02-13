Tuesday, Feb. 15
Prep girls basketball
MCC/GSL District 8 Tournament: Ferris at Hermiston, 5 p.m.
OOL District playoffs: Griswold at Elgin, 5:30 p.m.
Crook County at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.
Prep boys basketball
EOL District playoffs: Burns at Umatilla, 5 p.m.
OOL District playoffs: Griswold at Imbler, 5 p.m.
Pendleton at Crook County, 6:30 p.m.
MCC/GSL District 8 Tournament: University at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
BMC playoff game: Pilot Rock vs. Grant Union, Baker High School, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 16
Prep boys basketball
Big Sky League District playoffs: Echo/Dufur at Ione/Arlington, 6 p.m.
College men’s basketball
Treasure Valley at Blue Mountain, 7:30 p.m.
College women’s basketball
Treasure Valley at Blue Mountain, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 18
Prep girls basketball
Blue Mountain Conference district playoffs: Stanfield vs. Enterprise, Pendleton Convention Center, 2:45 p.m.
The Dalles at Pendleton, 5:30 p.m.
Blue Mountain Conference district playoffs: Heppner vs. Grant Union, Pendleton Convention Center, 7:45 p.m.
Prep boys basketball
Blue Mountain Conference district playoffs: Stanfield vs. Union, Pendleton Convention Center, 1 p.m.
Blue Mountain Conference district playoffs: Weston-McEwen vs. Pilot Rock/Grant Union, Pendleton Convention Center, 6 p.m.
The Dalles at Pendleton, 7 p.m.
Prep boys and girls wrestling
Hermiston at Mat Classic XXXIII, Tacoma, 10 a.m.
College men’s basketball
Eastern Oregon at Multnomah, 7:30 p.m.
College women’s basketball
Eastern Oregon at Multnomah, 5:30 p.m.
College men’s wrestling
Eastern Oregon at Cascade Collegiate Conference Championships, Havre, Montana, TBA
Saturday, Feb. 19
Prep girls basketball
Blue Mountain Conference district playoffs: Union vs. Stanfield/Enterprise, Pendleton Convention Center, 7:45 p.m.
Prep boys basketball
Blue Mountain Conference district playoffs: Heppner vs. Stanfield/Union, Pendleton Convention Center, 6 p.m.
Prep boys and girls wrestling
Hermiston at Mat Classic XXXIII, Tacoma, 10 a.m.
Prep boys wrestling
Irrigon, Riverside at 3A Special District 1 Tournament, Nyssa, TBD
Heppner/Ione, Echo/Stanfield at Special District 4 Championships, Adrian, 10 a.m.
College men’s basketball
Wenatchee Valley at Blue Mountain, 4 p.m.
Eastern Oregon at Warner Pacific, 5 p.m.
College women’s basketball
Wenatchee Valley at Blue Mountain, 2 p.m.
Eastern Oregon at Warner Pacific, 3 p.m.
College baseball
Eastern Oregon at Western Oregon (2), noon
College men’s wrestling
Eastern Oregon at Cascade Collegiate Conference Championships, Havre, Montana, TBA
College women’s lacrosse
Willamette at Eastern Oregon, 1 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 20
College baseball
Eastern Oregon at Western Oregon (2), noon
College softball
Eastern Oregon at Lewis & Clark College (2), noon
College women’s lacrosse
Linfield at Eastern Oregon, 1 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 21
College men’s basketball
Blue Mountain at Yakima Valley, 7:30 p.m.
College women’s basketball
Blue Mountain at Yakima Valley, 5:30 p.m.
