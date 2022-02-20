Tuesday, Feb. 22

Prep boys basketball

Pendleton at Hood River Valley, 5:45 p.m.

1A state playoffs: Trinity Academy at Ione/Arlington (at Ione), 6 p.m.

Prep girls basketball

3A state play-in game: Peninsula at Hermiston, 7 p.m. (loser out)

Pendleton at Hood River, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball

Warner Pacific at Eastern Oregon, Cascade Collegiate Conference Tournament, Quinn Coliseum, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Prep girls basketball

1A state playoffs: North Clackamas Christian at Ione/Arlington (at Arlington), 6 p.m.

College men’s basketball

Walla Walla at Blue Mountain, 7:30 p.m.

Eastern Oregon at Lewis-Clark State, Cascade Collegiate Conference Tournament, 7 p.m.

College women’s basketball

Walla Walla at Blue Mountain, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 24

Prep girls wrestling

Riverside at state tournament, Culver, 9 a.m.

College softball

Eastern Oregon at Menlo College (2), 10 a.m.

Friday, Feb. 25

Prep girls basketball

Pendleton at Baker, 7 p.m.

Prep boys basketball

2A state playoffs: Stanfield at Western Christian, 6 p.m.

2A state playoffs: Bandon at Heppner, 6 p.m.

1A state playoffs: Nixyaawii vs. TBD

College softball

Eastern Oregon at William Jessup, noon

Eastern Oregon vs. Hope International, Rocklin, California, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 26

Prep wrestling

Pendleton at 5A state tournament, Ridgeview High School, 9 a.m.

McLoughlin at 4A state tournament, Cascade High School, 9 a.m.

Riverside, Irrigon at 3A state tournament, La Pine High School, 9 a.m.

Heppner/Ione, Echo at 2A state tournament, Culver High School, 9 a.m.

Prep girls basketball

1A state playoffs: Echo vs. TBD

1A state playoffs: Nixyaawii vs. TBD

2A state playoffs: Stanfield at Vernonia, 1 p.m.

College men’s basketball

Big Bend at Blue Mountain, 4 p.m.

College women’s basketball

Big Bend at Blue Mountain, 2 p.m.

College baseball

Eastern Oregon at Lewis-Clark State (2), noon

College women’s lacrosse

Eastern Oregon at Whitman, 10 a.m.

Sunday, Feb. 27

College women’s wrestling

Eastern Oregon at Cascade Collegiate Conference Championships, Great Falls, Montana, TBA

College baseball

Eastern Oregon at Lewis-Clark State (2), 11 a.m.

College softball

Eastern Oregon vs. Marymount California, Rocklin, California (2), 10 a.m.

College women’s lacrosse

Eastern Oregon vs. Whitworth, Walla Walla, 1 p.m.

