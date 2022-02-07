Tuesday, Feb. 8

Prep girls basketball

Ione/Arlington at Echo, 6 p.m.

Riverside at Irrigon, 6 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Union, 6 p.m.

Pendleton at Ridgeview, 7 p.m.

Prep boys basketball

Pendleton at Ridgeview, 5:30 p.m.

Ione/Arlington at Echo, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at Irrigon, 7:30 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Union, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 9

College men’s basketball

Blue Mountain at Spokane, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball

Blue Mountain at Spokane, 5:30 p.m.

Prep girls basketball

Nixyaawii at Griswold, 6 p.m.

Prep boys basketball

Nixyaawii at Griswold, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 10

Prep girls basketball

Nixyaawii at Pendleton JV, 4:30 p.m.

Irrigon at Umatilla, 6 p.m.

Prep boys basketball

Nixyaawii at Pendleton JV, 6:30 p.m.

Irrigon at Umatilla, 7:30 p.m.

