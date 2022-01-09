Schedule subject to change
Tuesday, Jan. 11
Prep girls bowling
Kennewick at Hermiston, 3 p.m.
Prep girls basketball
Hermiston at Chiawana, 5:45 p.m.
McLoughlin at Umatilla, 6 p.m.
Heppner at Riverside, 6 p.m.
Echo at Ione/Arlington, 6 p.m.
Pendleton at Walla Walla, 7:30 p.m.
Prep boys basketball
Hermiston at Chiawana, 7:30 p.m.
McLoughlin at Umatilla, 7:30 p.m.
Heppner at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Echo at Ione/Arlington, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 12
Prep girls basketball
Nixyaawii at Griswold, 6 p.m.
Prep boys basketball
Nixyaawii at Griswold, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 13
Prep boys swimming
Hermiston at Hood River Valley, 3:15 p.m.
Prep girls bowling
Hermiston at Hanford, 3:30 p.m.
Prep girls wrestling
Kamiakin at Hermiston, 6 p.m.
Prep boys wrestling
Kamiakin at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
La Grande at Pendleton, TBD
Friday, Jan. 14
Prep girls basketball
Burns at Umatilla, 5 p.m.
Ridgeview at Pendleton, 5 p.m.
Walla Walla at Hermiston, 5:45 p.m.
Baker at McLoughlin, 6 p.m.
Irrigon at Riverside, 6 p.m.
Heppner at Pilot Rock, 6 p.m.
Enterprise at Weston-McEwen, 6 p.m.
Joseph at Griswold, 6 p.m.
Nixyaawii at Cove, 6 p.m.
Echo at Klickitat/Glenwood, 6 p.m.
Ione/Arlington at Trout Lake, 6 p.m.
Grant Union at Stanfield, 6 p.m.
Prep boys basketball
Pendleton at Ridgeview, 6:30 p.m.
Burns at Umatilla, 6:30 p.m.
Walla Walla at Hermiston, 7:30 p.m.
Baker at McLoughlin, 7:30 p.m.
Irrigon at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Heppner at Pilot Rock, 7:30 p.m.
Enterprise at Weston-McEwen, 7:30 p.m.
Joseph at Griswold, 7:30 p.m.
Nixyaawii at Cove, 7:30 p.m.
Echo at Klickitat/Glenwood, 7:30 p.m.
Ione/Arlington at Trout Lake, 7:30 p.m.
Grant Union at Stanfield, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 15
Prep boys swimming
Hermiston at Walla Walla, 1 p.m.
Prep girls basketball
Dufur at Echo, 2 p.m.
Hermiston at Pasco, 3:15 p.m.
Stanfield at Heppner, 4 p.m.
Powder Valley at Griswold, 4 p.m.
Wallowa at Nixyaawii, 4 p.m.
Klickitat/Glenwood at Ione/Arlington, 4 p.m.
Grant Union at Weston-McEwen, 4 p.m.
Prep boys basketball
Dufur at Echo, 3:30 p.m.
Hermiston at Pasco, 5 p.m.
Stanfield at Heppner, 5:30 p.m.
Powder Valley at Griswold, 5:30 p.m.
Wallowa at Nixyaawii, 5:30 p.m.
Klickitat/Glenwood at Ione/Arlington, 5:30 p.m.
Grant Union at Weston-McEwen, 6 p.m.
Prep boys wrestling
Pendleton at Southridge Tournament, TBD
Hermiston at Ellensburg Tournament, 9 a.m.
Monday, Jan 17
Prep girls basketball
Liberty Christian (Washington) at Irrigon, 2:30 p.m.
Prep boys basketball
Liberty Christian (Washington) at Irrigon, 4 p.m.
College men’s basketball
North Idaho at Blue Mountain, 4 p.m.
College women’s basketball
North Idaho at Blue Mountain, 2 p.m.
