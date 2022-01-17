Schedule subject to change

Tuesday, Jan. 18

Prep girls basketball

Pilot Rock at Enterprise, 5 p.m.

Echo at Condon, 6 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Heppner, 6 p.m.

Irrigon at Riverside, 6 p.m.

Elgin at Nixyaawii, 6:30 p.m.

Prep boys basketball

Huntington at Long Creek/Ukiah, 4:30 p.m.

Elgin at Nixyaawii, 5 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Enterprise, 6:30 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Heppner, 7:30 p.m.

Irrigon at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 19

Prep girls basketball

La Grande at Pendleton, 5:30 p.m.

Nixyaawii at Imbler, 6 p.m.

Prep boys basketball

La Grande at Pendleton, 7 p.m.

Nixyaawii at Imbler, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball

BMCC at Treasure Valley, 4:30 p.m.

College men’s basketball

BMCC at Treasure Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 20

Prep girls bowling

Hermiston vs Southridge, 3 p.m.

Prep boys wrestling

Hermiston at Hanford High School, 6 p.m.

College women’s wrestling

EOU vs. Southwestern Oregon CC, Salem, TBA

EOU at Corban, 5 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 21

Prep girls basketball

Irrigon at Burns, 4:30 p.m.

Umatilla at Nyssa, 5 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Weston-McEwen, 5 p.m.

Redmond at Pendleton, 5:30 p.m.

Pasco at Hermiston, 5:45 p.m.

Enterprise at Heppner, 6 p.m.

Ione/Arlington at South Wasco County, 6 p.m.

Union at Stanfield, 6 p.m.

Echo at Trout Lake (Washington), 6 p.m.

Nixyaawii at Joseph, 6 p.m.

La Grande at McLoughlin, 6 p.m.

Prep boys basketball

Irrigon at Burns, 6 p.m.

Umatilla at Nyssa, 6:30 p.m.

Redmond at Pendleton, 7 p.m.

Enterprise at Heppner, 7:30 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Weston-McEwen, 7:30 p.m.

Ione/Arlington at South Wasco County, 7:30 p.m.

Union at Stanfield, 7:30 p.m.

Echo at Trout Lake (Washington), 7:30 p.m.

Nixyaawii at Joseph, 7:30 p.m.

La Grande at McLoughlin, 7:30 p.m.

Pasco at Hermiston, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball

EOU vs. Oregon Tech, 5:30 p.m.

College men’s basketball

EOU vs. Oregon Tech, 7:30 p.m.

College men’s wrestling

EOU at Missouri Valley Invitational, Marshall, Missouri, TBA

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.