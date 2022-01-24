Schedule subject to change

Tuesday, Jan. 25

Prep girls bowling

Walla Walla at Hermiston, 3 p.m.

Prep girls basketball

Kamiakin at Hermiston, 5:45 p.m.

Stanfield at McLoughlin, 6 p.m.

Umatilla at Irrigon, 6 p.m.

Condon at Echo, 6 p.m.

Ione/Arlington at Bickleton, 6 p.m.

Pendleton at La Grande, 6 p.m.

Prep boys basketball

Pendleton at La Grande, 7:30 p.m.

Kamiakin at Hermiston, 7:30 p.m.

Stanfield at McLoughlin, 7:30 p.m.

Umatilla at Irrigon, 7:30 p.m.

Condon at Echo, 7:30 p.m.

Ione/Arlington at Bickleton, 7:30 p.m.

Prep boys wrestling

Hermiston at Sunnyside, 7 p.m.

Prep girls wrestling

Hermiston at Sunnyside, 7 p.m.

College women’s basketball

EOU vs. College of Idaho, 5:30 p.m.

College men’s basketball

EOU vs. College of Idaho, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 26

College women’s basketball

Yakima Valley at Blue Mountain, 5:30 p.m.

College men’s basketball

Yakima Valley at Blue Mountain, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 27

Prep girls wrestling

Kennewick at Hermiston, 6 p.m.

Prep boys wrestling

Kennewick at Hermiston, 7 p.m.

Prep girls basketball

Riverside at Umatilla, 6 p.m.

Nixyaawii at Powder Valley, 6 p.m.

Prep boys basketball

Riverside at Umatilla, 7:30 p.m.

Nixyaawii at Powder Valley, 7:30 p.m.

