Schedule subject to change
Tuesday, Jan. 4
Prep girls basketball
Pilot Rock at Enterprise, 4 p.m.
Lewiston, Idaho at Hermiston, 5:45 p.m.
Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler at Echo, 6 p.m.
McLoughlin at Stanfield, 6 p.m.
Liberty Christian (Washington) at Irrigon, 6 p.m.
River View (Washington) at Umatilla, 6 p.m.
Nixyaawii at Griswold, 6 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Heppner, 6 p.m.
Pendleton at La Grande, 7 p.m.
Prep boys basketball
Pilot Rock at Enterprise, 5:30 p.m.
Lewiston, Idaho at Hermiston, 7:30 p.m.
McLoughlin at Stanfield, 7:30 p.m.
Liberty Christian (Washington) at Irrigon, 7:30 p.m.
River View (Washington) at Umatilla, 7:30 p.m.
Nixyaawii at Griswold, 7:30 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Heppner, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 5
Prep boys basketball
Pendleton at Baker, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 6
Prep girls bowling
Hermiston at Kamiakin, 2:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 7
Prep girls basketball
Kennewick at Hermiston, 5:45 p.m.
Vale at Irrigon, 6 p.m.
Nyssa at Riverside, 6 p.m.
Union at Heppner, 6 p.m.
Stanfield at Pilot Rock, 6 p.m.
Nixyaawii at Imbler 6 p.m.
Griswold at Cove, 6 p.m.
Sherman at Echo, 6 p.m.
Ione/Arlington at Condon, 6 p.m.
La Salle at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.
Prep boys basketball
Pendleton at La Salle, 7:15 p.m.
Kennewick at Hermiston, 7:30 p.m.
Vale at Irrigon, 7:30 p.m.
Nyssa at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Union at Heppner, 7:30 p.m.
Stanfield at Pilot Rock, 7:30 p.m.
Griswold at Cove, 7:30 p.m.
Nixyaawii at Imbler, 7:30 p.m.
Sherman at Echo, 7:30 p.m.
Ione/Arlington at Condon, 7:30 p.m.
College women’s basketball
EOU vs. Warner Pacific, 5:30 p.m.
College men’s basketball
EOU vs. Warner Pacific, 7:30 p.m.
Preps boys wrestling
Echo/Stanfield, Heppner/Ione, Riverside at Jo-Hi Invitational, noon
Hermiston at Rollie Lane, Nampa, Idaho, TBD
College men’s wrestling
EOU at Arizona Christian, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 8
Prep girls basketball
McLoughlin at Ontario, 3 p.m.
Heppner at Grant Union, 4 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Union, 4 p.m.
Elgin at Nixyaawii, 4 p.m.
Echo at Bickleton, 4 p.m.
Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler at Ione/Arlington, 4 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Stanfield, 4 p.m.
Prep boys basketball
McLoughlin at Ontario, 4:30 p.m.
Heppner at Grant Union, 5:30 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Union, 5:30 p.m.
Elgin at Nixyaawii, 5:30 p.m.
Echo at Bickleton, 5:30 p.m.
Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler at Ione/Arlington, 5:30 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Stanfield, 4 p.m.
College women’s basketball
EOU vs. Multnomah, 3 p.m.
College men’s basketball
EOU vs. Multnomah, 5 p.m.
Preps boys wrestling
Echo/Stanfield, Heppner/Ione, Riverside at Jo-Hi Invitational, noon
Hermiston at Rollie Lane, Nampa, Idaho, TBD
College men’s wrestling
EOU at Embry-Riddle (Arizona), 6 p.m.
Prep swimming
Pendleton at Jay Rowen Invite, Redmond, TBD
Monday, Jan. 10
Prep girls basketball
Stanfield at Enterprise, 5 p.m.
Prep boys basketball
Stanfield at Enterprise, 6:30 p.m.
