Schedule subject to change
Wednesday, March 2
Prep girls basketball
3A state tournament: Hermiston vs. Kelso, Tacoma Dome, 3:45 p.m.
Prep boys basketball
1A state tournament: Nixyaawii vs. Powder Valley, Baker High School, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, March 3
1A state tournament: Nixyaawii vs. Country Christian, Baker High School, 3:15 p.m.
1A state tournament: Echo vs. North Douglas, Baker High School, 8:15 p.m.
2A state state tournament, Pendleton Convention Center
Stanfield vs. Salem Academy, 1:30 p.m.
Gervais vs. Bandon, 3:15 p.m.
Faith Bible vs. Union, 6:30 p.m.
Lakeview vs. Central Linn, 8:15 p.m.
3A state tournament: Umatilla vs. Cascade Christian, North Bend High School, 3:15 p.m.
2A state state tournament, Pendleton High School
Kennedy vs. Western Christian, 1:30 p.m.
East Linn Christian Academy vs. Bonanza, 3:35 p.m.
Regis vs. Salem Academy, 6:30 p.m.
Heppner vs. Knappa, 8:15 p.m.
College track and field
Eastern Oregon at NAIA Indoor Championships, Brookings, South Dakota, TBA
Friday, March 4
1A state tournament: Nixyaawii vs.TBD
1A state tournament: Echo vs. TBD
2A state tournament: Stanfield vs. TBD
2A state tournament: Heppner vs. TBD
3A state tournament: Umatilla, vs. TBD
College softball
Eastern Oregon at Bushnell (2), 1 p.m.
Clackamas at Blue Mountain (2), 2 p.m.
Saturday, March 5
College men’s wrestling
Eastern Oregon at NAIA National Championships, Wichita, Kansas, TBA
College baseball
College of Idaho at Eastern Oregon (2), 11 a.m.
Columbia Basin at Blue Mountain (2), 11 a.m.
Eastern Oregon at Bushnell (2), 11 a.m.
Mt. Hood at Blue Mountain (2), noon
College women’s lacrosse
Eastern Oregon at Corban, 1 p.m.
Sunday, March 6
Blue Mountain at Columbia Basin (2), 11 a.m.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Did you like what you just read? Consider subscribing
Start for as little as $8.25/mth
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Would you like to receive breaking news?
Would you like to receive our headline news?
An independent source of exclusive news and insight about state government delivered conveniently by email each Friday to subscribers.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.