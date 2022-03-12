Tuesday, March 15

Prep baseball

Pendleton at Walla Walla (2), 2 p.m.

La Grande at McLoughlin, 2 p.m.

Umatilla at Pilot Rock, 4 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Irrigon, 4 p.m.

Stanfield/Echo at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Prep softball

Eisenhower at Hermiston, 4 p.m.

Walla Walla at Pendleton, 4 p.m.

Irrigon at Weston-McEwen, 4 p.m.

Echo/Stanfield at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Umatilla at Pilot Rock, 4 p.m.

Boys soccer

Hermiston at Hanford, 7 p.m.

Prep tennis

Weston-McEwen, McLoughlin at College Place Invite, 3:30 p.m.

Kennewick at Hermiston, 4 p.m.

Sherman at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Umatilla at Stanfield/Echo, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 16

Prep softball

La Grande at Hermiston, 4 p.m.

Prep golf

Hermiston at MCC pod, Zintel Canyon, 9 a.m.

Prep tennis

Weston-McEwen at Arlington, 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 17

Prep baseball

Baker at Heppner (2), noon

La Grande at Hermiston (2), 4 p.m.

Prep softball

Baker at Heppner/Ione (2), noon

Prep golf

Pendleton girls at Hermiston, 11 a.m.

Prep tennis

Irrigon at Sherman, 3 p.m.

Pasco at Hermiston, 4 p.m.

Track and field

McLoughlin, Riverside, Stanfield/Echo, Weston-McEwen at Ontario Ice Breaker, 3:30 p.m.

Friday, March 18

Prep baseball

Columbia-Burbank (WA) at Riverside (2), 2 p.m.

Pendleton at Hanford, 4 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at McLoughlin, 4 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Irrigon, 4 p.m.

Prep softball

Echo/Stanfield at Umatilla, 1 p.m.

Columbia-Burbank (WA) at Riverside (2), 2 p.m.

Enterprise at Weston-McEwen (2), 2 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Irrigon, 4 p.m.

Boys soccer

Hermiston at Kennewick, 7 p.m.

Prep golf

Heppner at Echo Hills Golf Club, 10 a.m.

Track and Field

Ione, Umatilla at Mullen Leavitt Invite, The Dalles, 2 p.m.

College baseball

Clackamas at Blue Mountain (2), noon

College softball

Spokane at Blue Mountain (2), 2 p.m.

Saturday, March 19

Prep baseball

Stanfield/Echo at White Salmon (2), 1 p.m.

Prep softball

Hermiston vs. Central Valley, 2:30 p.m.

Hermiston vs. Sandpoint, 4:30 p.m.

Track and field

Hermiston at Richland Jamboree, 11 a.m.

College baseball

Clark at Blue Mountain (2), noon

College softball

North Idaho at Blue Mountain (2), noon

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.