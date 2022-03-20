Schedule subject to change

Tuesday, March 22

Prep baseball

McNary at Pendleton, Red Lion Tournament, 9 a.m.

Pilot Rock vs. North Bend, UVC Spring Break Tournament, 12:30 p.m.

Hermiston at Pasco, 4 p.m.

Rex Putnam at Pendleton, Red Lion Tournament, 4:30 p.m.

Prep softball

Pendleton vs. Clackamas, Hawks Invitational, 8 a.m.

Vernonia at Irrigon (2), 11 a.m.

Knappa at Heppner/Ione (2), 1 p.m.

Oakridge at Pilot Rock (2), 1 p.m.

Pendleton vs. McDaniel, Hawks Invitational, 2 p.m.

Sunnyside Christian (WA) at Echo/Stanfield (2), 2:30 p.m.

Southridge at Hermiston, 4 p.m.

Boys soccer

Pasco at Hermiston, 7 p.m.

Prep tennis

Hermiston at Kamiakin, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, March 23

Prep baseball

Red Lion Tournament at Pendleton, TBD

Pilot Rock vs. Lost River, UVC Spring Break Tournament, 10 a.m.

Prep softball

Oakridge at Weston-McEwen, 11 a.m.

Thursday, March 24

Prep baseball

Riverside at White Salmon, 4 p.m.

Track and field

Heppner, Pilot Rock, Irrigon, Riverside, Stanfield/Echo, Umatilla at Bulldog Invite, Hermiston, TBD

Friday, March 25

Prep baseball

Chiawana at Hermiston (2), 4 p.m.

Prep softball

Pilot Rock vs. Burns, Union Spring Bash, noon

Umatilla vs. Seaside, Seaside Spring Break Tournament, noon

Umatilla vs. Valley Catholic, Seaside Spring Break Tournament, 4 p.m.

Hermiston at Hanford (2), 4 p.m.

Pilot Rock vs. Bonanza, Union Spring Bash, 4:30 p.m.

College baseball

Southwestern Oregon at Blue Mountain (2), noon

College softball

Blue Mountain at Yakima Valley (2), 2 p.m.

Saturday, March 26

Prep softball

Umatilla vs. Stayton, Seaside Spring Break Tournament, 10 a.m.

Pilot Rock vs. Warrenton, Union Spring Bash, 11 a.m.

Boys soccer

Southridge at Hermiston, 7 p.m.

Track and field

McLoughlin at Hawks Invite, College Place, 10 a.m.

College baseball

Southwestern Oregon at Blue Mountain (2), 11 a.m.

College softball

Blue Mountain at Wenatchee Valley (2), noon

Monday, March 28

Prep golf

Hermiston boys at Pendleton, 11 a.m.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.