TUESDAY, MARCH 23
Prep girls soccer
Pendleton at The Dalles/Dufur, 4:30 p.m.
Prep boys soccer
The Dalles/Dufur at Pendleton, 6 p.m.
THURSDAY, MARCH 25
Prep football
Hermiston at Chiawana, 7 p.m.
Irrigon at Umatilla, 5 p.m.
Prep girls soccer
Hermiston at Walla Walla, 2 p.m.
Prep slowpitch softball
Hermiston at Pasco (2), 4 p.m.
FRIDAY, MARCH 26
Prep football
Pendleton at Redmond, 7 p.m.
Stanfield at McLoughlin, 7 p.m.
Joseph at Echo, 7 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Ione/Arlington, 7 p.m.
Prep volleyball
Echo at Bickleton, 5 p.m.
McLoughlin at Riverside, 1 p.m.
SATURDAY, MARCH 27
Prep football
Weston-McEwen at Heppner, 2 p.m.
Prep volleyball
Ridgeview at Pendleton, 11 a.m.
Hermiston at Pendleton, 3 p.m.
Prep girls soccer
La Grande at Hermiston, noon
McLoughlin at Riverside, 1 p.m.
Umatilla at Stanfield/Echo, 1 p.m.
Prep boys soccer
McLoughlin at Riverside, 3 p.m.
Prep cross-country
Walla Walla, Southridge at Hermiston, 3 p.m.
