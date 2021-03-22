TUESDAY, MARCH 23

Prep girls soccer

Pendleton at The Dalles/Dufur, 4:30 p.m.

Prep boys soccer

The Dalles/Dufur at Pendleton, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY, MARCH 25

Prep football

Hermiston at Chiawana, 7 p.m.

Irrigon at Umatilla, 5 p.m.

Prep girls soccer

Hermiston at Walla Walla, 2 p.m.

Prep slowpitch softball

Hermiston at Pasco (2), 4 p.m.

FRIDAY, MARCH 26

Prep football

Pendleton at Redmond, 7 p.m.

Stanfield at McLoughlin, 7 p.m.

Joseph at Echo, 7 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Ione/Arlington, 7 p.m.

Prep volleyball

Echo at Bickleton, 5 p.m.

McLoughlin at Riverside, 1 p.m.

SATURDAY, MARCH 27

Prep football

Weston-McEwen at Heppner, 2 p.m.

Prep volleyball

Ridgeview at Pendleton, 11 a.m.

Hermiston at Pendleton, 3 p.m.

Prep girls soccer

La Grande at Hermiston, noon

McLoughlin at Riverside, 1 p.m.

Umatilla at Stanfield/Echo, 1 p.m.

Prep boys soccer

McLoughlin at Riverside, 3 p.m.

Prep cross-country

Walla Walla, Southridge at Hermiston, 3 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.