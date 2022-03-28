Schedule subject to change
Tuesday, March 29
Prep baseball
Madras at Umatilla, 3 p.m.
Heppner at Pilot Rock, 4 p.m.
Irrigon at Stanfield/Echo, 4 p.m.
Pasco at Hermiston, 4 p.m.
McLoughlin at Riverside, 4:30 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at College Place, 4:30 p.m.
Prep softball
Pendleton at College Place, 4 p.m.
McLoughlin at Weston-McEwen, 4 p.m.
Riverside at Echo/Stanfield, 4 p.m.
Heppner/Ione at Irrigon, 4:30 p.m.
Hermiston at Southridge, 5 p.m.
Boys soccer
Hermiston at Kamiakin, 7 p.m.
Prep tennis
Pendleton at La Grande, 3 p.m.
Ione/Heppner at Weston-McEwen, 3:30 p.m.
McLoughlin at Stanfield/Echo, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 30
College baseball
Blue Mountain at Big Bend (2), 1 p.m.
Prep golf
Hermiston at MCC pod, Canyon Lakes Golf Course, 1 p.m.
Thursday, March 31
Irrigon at McLoughlin, 4 p.m.
Pendleton JV at Umatilla, 4 p.m.
Track and field
Hermiston at MCC meet, Hanford, 3:30 p.m.
Heppner vs. Riverside, Marker 40 Golf Club, TBD
Pendleton girls at Eagle Crest, Redmond, noon
La Grande at Pendleton, 3 p.m.
Hermiston at Kennewick, 4 p.m.
Stanfield/Echo at Weston-McEwen, 3:30 p.m.
Sherman at Ione/Heppner, 4 p.m.
Friday, April 1
Hermiston at Richland (2), 4 p.m.
Wilsonville at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Enterprise (2), 1 p.m.
Echo/Stanfield at Grant Union (2), 2 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Heppner/Ione (2), 2 p.m.
Riverside at White Salmon (2), 3 p.m.
Kamiakin at Hermiston (2), 4 p.m.
Pendleton at La Salle Prep, 4 p.m.
Chiawana at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
Heppner at McLoughlin Invite, Milton-Freewater Municipal Golf Course, noon
Hermiston, Pendleton at Big River Golf Course, TBD
Echo at Dufur Invite, The Dalles, TBD
Griswold, Heppner, Ione, Irrigon, Pendleton, Pilot Rock, Riverside, Stanfield/Echo, Umatilla, Weston-McEwen at Carnival of Speed, McLoughlin, 10 a.m.
Saturday, April 2
Union at Heppner (2), 11 a.m.
Pilot Rock at Lyle (2), 11 a.m.
Weston-McEwen at Sherman (2), 11 a.m.
Grant Union at Stanfield/Echo (2), 11 a.m.
Pendleton at Clay Lewis Invite, Hanford, 10:30 a.m.
Big Bend at Blue Mountain (2), 1 p.m.
College softball
Big Bend at Blue Mountain (2), 2 p.m.
Monday, April 4
Echo/Stanfield at La Grande (2), 2 p.m.
Walla Walla at Pendleton, 4 p.m.
