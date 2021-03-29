Tuesday, March 30
Volleyball
Pendleton at Crook County, 6:30 p.m.
Echo at Ione/Arlington, 5 p.m.
Griswold at Riverside, 5 p.m.
Umatilla at Nixyaawii, 4 p.m.
Pilot Rock at McLoughlin, 5 p.m.
Irrigon at Stanfield, 5 p.m.
Heppner at Weston-McEwen, 4 p.m.
Girls soccer
Hood River Valley at Pendleton, 6 p.m.
Stanfield/Echo at McLoughlin, 4 p.m.
Boys soccer
Riverside at Baker/Powder Valley, 5 p.m.
Irrigon at Umatilla, 4 p.m.
Pendleton at Hood River Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 31
Volleyball
Pendleton at The Dalles, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 1
Volleyball
Ione/Arlington at Condon, 5 p.m.
Griswold at McLoughlin JV, 5 p.m.
Riverside at Nixyaawii, 5 p.m.
Umatilla at Pilot Rock, 6:30 p.m.
Heppner at Grant Union, 5 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Stanfield, 4 p.m.
Girls soccer
Pendleton at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.
Umatilla at McLoughlin, 4 p.m.
Boys soccer
Ridgeview at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.
Riverside at Irrigon, 6 p.m.
Umatilla at McLoughlin, 6 p.m.
Friday, April 2
Football
Putnam at Pendleton, 7 p.m.
McLoughlin at Weston-McEwen, 7 p.m.
Stanfield at Riverside, 7 p.m.
Umatilla at Grant Union, 6 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Union, 7 p.m.
Ione/Arlington at Imbler, 2 p.m.
Echo at Prairie City, 2 p.m.
Boys soccer
La Grande at McLoughlin, 4 p.m.
Cross-country
McLoughlin at La Grande, TBD
Saturday, April 3
Football
Heppner vs. Toledo at Redmond, 1 p.m.
Volleyball
Hood River Valley at Pendleton, 11 a.m.
Mitchell/Spray at Echo, 1 p.m.
Umatilla at Griswold, 1 p.m.
McLoughlin at Nixyaawii, 11 a.m.
Riverside at Irrigon, 1 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Heppner, 4 p.m.
Girls soccer
Crook County at Pendleton, noon
Stanfield/Echo at Riverside, 1 p.m.
Boys soccer
Pendleton at Crook County, noon
Women’s college soccer
Blue Mountain at Walla Walla, noon
