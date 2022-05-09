Schedule subject to change
Tuesday, May 10
Prep baseball
Joseph at Weston-McEwen (2), 3 p.m.
McLoughlin at Umatilla (2), 3 p.m.
Grant Union at Pilot Rock, 4 p.m.
Stanfield/Echo at Union, 4 p.m.
Ridgeview at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.
Prep softball
Umatilla at McLoughlin (2), 4 p.m.
La Grande JV at Irrigon, 4 p.m.
Boys soccer
3A District 8 playoffs: Ridgeline at Hermiston, 4 p.m.
Prep golf
Heppner, Echo at district championships, Birch Creek Golf Club, TBD
Pendleton girls at district championships, Great Blue at Heron Lakes, Portland, 9:45 a.m.
Wednesday, May 11
College baseball
Spokane at Blue Mountain (2), 1 p.m.
Prep tennis
Pendleton boys and girls at IMC district tournament, Redmond
Thursday, May 12
Sherman at Pilot Rock, 4 p.m.
Friday, May 13
Riverside at Umatilla, 1 p.m.
Heppner at Lyle (2), 2 p.m.
Irrigon at Vale (2), 2 p.m. (MT)
Ontario at McLoughlin (2), 3 p.m.
Heppner/Ione at Union (2), 2 p.m.
Echo/Stanfield at Weston-McEwen (2), 2 p.m.
Grant Union at Pilot Rock (2), 2 p.m.
Track and field
Griswold, Ione at 1A-SD3 Championships, Wasco County, noon
MCC Championships at Hermiston, 3 p.m.
Pendleton at IMC Championships, Prineville, 4:30 p.m.
Heppner, Pilot Rock, Stanfield/Echo at District 2A-5 Championships, Weston-McEwen, 11 a.m.
Irrigon, Riverside, Umatilla at 3A-SD3 Championships, La Pine, 3 p.m.
College softball
Columbia Basin at Blue Mountain (2), 2 p.m.
Saturday, May 14
Stanfield/Echo at Pilot Rock (2), 11 a.m.
Dufur at Weston-McEwen (2), 11 a.m.
Pendleton at Crook County (2), noon
Crook County at Pendleton (2), noon
Prep lacrosse
3A state playoffs: Hermiston at Peninsula, TBD
MCC Championships at Hermiston, 10:45 a.m.
Pendleton at IMC Championships, Prineville, noon
Irrigon, Riverside, Umatilla at 3A-SD3 Championships, La Pine, TBD
McLoughlin at GOL District Championships, 10 a.m.
Blue Mountain at Spokane (2), 1 p.m.
Blue Mountain at Walla Walla (2), noon
Monday, May 16
5A girls state tournament, Emerald Valley, Creswell, TBD
