All times subject to change
TUESDAY, MAY 11
Prep baseball
Pendleton at Crook County, 4:30 p.m.
Stanfield/Echo at McLoughlin (2), 2 p.m.
Umatilla at Irrigon, 4 p.m.
Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii at Weston-McEwen (2), 4 p.m.
Prep softball
Crook County at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.
Echo-Stanfield at Heppner/Ione, 4 p.m.
Riverside at Umatilla, 4 p.m.
College men’s basketball
Blue Mountain at Wenatchee Valley, 7:30 p.m.
College women’s basketball
Blue Mountain at Wenatchee Valley, 5:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 12
Prep boys basketball
Hermiston at Hanford, 7 p.m.
Prep girls basketball
Hanford at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
College men’s soccer
Treasure Valley at Blue Mountain, 4 p.m.
College women’s soccer
Treasure Valley at Blue Mountain, 2 p.m.
THURSDAY, MAY 13
Prep boys basketball
Kamiakin at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
Prep girls basketball
Hermiston at Kamiakin, 7 p.m.
Prep softball
Pendleton JV at Echo/Stanfield (2), 3 p.m.
Prep wrestling
Hermiston at Chiawana, 5 p.m.
Prep track and field
Irrigon, Umatilla at District 3 meet at Riverside, 2 p.m.
College baseball
Blue Mountain at Yakima Valley (2), 1 p.m.
FRIDAY, MAY 14
Prep baseball
Stanfield/Echo at Umatilla, 4 p.m.
Dufur/South Wasco County at Heppner/Ione (2), 2 p.m.
Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa/Elgin at Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii (2), 3 p.m.
Prep softball
Heppner/Ione at Riverside (2), 2 p.m.
McLoughlin at Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii (2), 4 p.m.
Prep track and field
Heppner, Pilot Rock, Stanfield/Echo, Weston-McEwen at Wapiti League Championships, Union, 11 a.m.
Ione at Pirate Invite, Bickleton, 3 p.m.
Prep boys golf
Heppner at Grant Union, 10 a.m.
College men’s basketball
Blue Mountain at North Idaho, 7:30 p.m.
College women’s basketball
Blue Mountain at North Idaho, 5:30 p.m.
College volleyball
North Idaho at Blue Mountain (2), 5 p.m.
