Schedule subject to change
Tuesday, May 17
Prep baseball
EOL Playoffs: Irrigon at Joseph, 4 p.m.
Touchet at McLoughlin, 4 p.m.
Crook County at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.
Prep softball
Pendleton at Crook County, 4:30 p.m.
Prep golf
Pendleton at 5A boys state tournament, Trysting Tree, Corvallis, TBD
Heppner, Riverside boys at 3A/2A/1A state tournament, Quail Valley, Banks, 7:30 a.m.
Wednesday, May 18
3A District 8: Hermiston at University, 4 p.m.
Pendleton JV at Weston-McEwen, 5 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Sherman (2), 2 p.m.
Heppner at Horizon Christian (2), 2:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 19
Track and field
1A state championships, Hayward Field, Eugene, TBD
2A state championships, Hayward Field, Eugene, TBD
3A state championships, Hayward Field, Eugene, TBD
Friday, May 20
Pendleton at La Grande, 4 p.m.
La Grande at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.
Tennis
Pendleton at 5A state tournament, Portland Tennis Center, 8 a.m.
Umatilla, Weston-McEwen, Riverside at 4A/3A/2A/1A state tournament, Oregon State University, Corvallis, 8 a.m.
Track and Field
Hermiston at District 8 Championships, Spokane, TBD
Pendleton at 5A state meet, Hayward Field, Eugene, TBD
4A state championships, Hayward Field, Eugene, TBD
5A state championships, Hayward Field, Eugene, TBD
Saturday, May 21
Prep Lacrosse
3A state quarterfinals: Hermiston at Roosevelt, TBD
Pendleton at 5A state tournament, Babette Hornstein Tennis Center, 8 a.m.
