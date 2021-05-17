TUESDAY, MAY 18
Prep baseball
2A/1A playoffs: Culver at Heppner, 3 p.m.
2A/1A playoffs: Pilot Rock at Lakeview, 2 p.m.
Prep boys basketball
Southridge at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
Irrigon at McLoughlin, 7:30 p.m.
Nixyaawii at Umatilla, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at Stanfield, 7:30 p.m.
Condon/Wheeler at Echo, 7:30 p.m.
Sherman at Ione/Arlington, 7:30 p.m.
Prep girls basketball
Hermiston at Southridge, 7 p.m.
Irrigon at McLoughlin, 6 p.m.
Nixyaawii at Umatilla, 6 p.m.
Condon/Wheeler at Echo, 6 p.m.
Sherman at Ione/Arlington, 6 p.m.
Prep bowling
Hermiston at Southridge, 2 p.m.
College men’s basketball
Big Bend at Blue Mountain, 7:30 p.m.
College women’s basketball
Big Bend at Blue Mountain, 5:30 p.m.
College volleyball
Blue Mountain at Big Bend (2), 5 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 19
Prep boys basketball
Griswold at Umatilla JV, 6 p.m.
Baker at Nixyaawii, 7:30 p.m.
Prep girls basketball
Baker at Nixyaawii, 6 p.m.
Prep baseball
IMC playoffs: TBA at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m. (loser out)
Prep softball
IMC playoffs: The Dalles-Crook County winner at Pendleton, TBD
College women’s soccer
Walla Walla at Blue Mountain, 2 p.m.
THURSDAY, MAY 20
Prep boys basketball
McLoughlin at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Umatilla at Irrigon, 7:30 p.m.
Prep girls basketball
McLoughlin at Riverside, 6 p.m.
Umatilla at Irrigon, 6 p.m.
Prep wrestling
Walla Walla at Hermiston, 5 p.m.
Prep bowling
Hermiston at Kamiakin, 2 p.m.
College baseball
Walla Walla at Blue Mountain (2), 1 p.m.
FRIDAY, MAY 21
Prep boys basketball
Hermiston at Kennewick, 7 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Irrigon, 7:30 p.m.
Umatilla at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Heppner, TBD
Echo at Sherman, 7:30 p.m.
Ione/Arlington at Dufur, 7:30 p.m.
Prep girls basketball
Kennewick at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
Stanfield at McLoughlin, 6 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Irrigon, 6 p.m.
Umatilla at Riverside, 6 p.m.
Echo at Sherman, 6 p.m.
Ione/Arlington at Dufur, 6 p.m.
Prep swimming
Hermiston at Richland, 4 p.m.
College men’s basketball
Blue Mountain at Walla Walla, 7:30 p.m.
College women’s basketball
Blue Mountain at Walla Walla, 5:30 p.m.
College volleyball
Walla Walla at Blue Mountain (2), 5 p.m.
