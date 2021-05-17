TUESDAY, MAY 18

Prep baseball

2A/1A playoffs: Culver at Heppner, 3 p.m.

2A/1A playoffs: Pilot Rock at Lakeview, 2 p.m.

Prep boys basketball

Southridge at Hermiston, 7 p.m.

Irrigon at McLoughlin, 7:30 p.m.

Nixyaawii at Umatilla, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at Stanfield, 7:30 p.m.

Condon/Wheeler at Echo, 7:30 p.m.

Sherman at Ione/Arlington, 7:30 p.m.

Prep girls basketball

Hermiston at Southridge, 7 p.m.

Irrigon at McLoughlin, 6 p.m.

Nixyaawii at Umatilla, 6 p.m.

Condon/Wheeler at Echo, 6 p.m.

Sherman at Ione/Arlington, 6 p.m.

Prep bowling

Hermiston at Southridge, 2 p.m.

College men’s basketball

Big Bend at Blue Mountain, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball

Big Bend at Blue Mountain, 5:30 p.m.

College volleyball

Blue Mountain at Big Bend (2), 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 19

Prep boys basketball

Griswold at Umatilla JV, 6 p.m.

Baker at Nixyaawii, 7:30 p.m.

Prep girls basketball

Baker at Nixyaawii, 6 p.m.

Prep baseball

IMC playoffs: TBA at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m. (loser out)

Prep softball

IMC playoffs: The Dalles-Crook County winner at Pendleton, TBD

College women’s soccer

Walla Walla at Blue Mountain, 2 p.m.

THURSDAY, MAY 20

Prep boys basketball

McLoughlin at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Umatilla at Irrigon, 7:30 p.m.

Prep girls basketball

McLoughlin at Riverside, 6 p.m.

Umatilla at Irrigon, 6 p.m.

Prep wrestling

Walla Walla at Hermiston, 5 p.m.

Prep bowling

Hermiston at Kamiakin, 2 p.m.

College baseball

Walla Walla at Blue Mountain (2), 1 p.m.

FRIDAY, MAY 21

Prep boys basketball

Hermiston at Kennewick, 7 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Irrigon, 7:30 p.m.

Umatilla at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Heppner, TBD

Echo at Sherman, 7:30 p.m.

Ione/Arlington at Dufur, 7:30 p.m.

Prep girls basketball

Kennewick at Hermiston, 7 p.m.

Stanfield at McLoughlin, 6 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Irrigon, 6 p.m.

Umatilla at Riverside, 6 p.m.

Echo at Sherman, 6 p.m.

Ione/Arlington at Dufur, 6 p.m.

Prep swimming

Hermiston at Richland, 4 p.m.

College men’s basketball

Blue Mountain at Walla Walla, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball

Blue Mountain at Walla Walla, 5:30 p.m.

College volleyball

Walla Walla at Blue Mountain (2), 5 p.m.

