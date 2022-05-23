Tuesday, May 24

Golf

Hermiston girls at 3A state tournament, MeadowWood Golf Course, Liberty Lake (WA)

Wednesday, May 25

Golf

Hermiston girls at 3A state tournament, MeadowWood Golf Course, Liberty Lake (WA)

Prep softball

La Salle Prep at Pendleton, 4 p.m.

Prep baseball

2A state playoffs: TBD at Weston-McEwen, TBD

5A state playoffs: Corvallis at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.

Prep lacrosse

3A state semifinals: Hermiston at Mercer Island, TBD

Thursday, May 26

Track and field

Hermiston at 3A state championships, Tacoma, TBD

Friday, May 27

Track and field

Hermiston at 3A state championships, Tacoma, TBD

