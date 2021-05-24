Schedule subject to change

TUESDAY, MAY 25

Prep boys basketball

Crook County at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.

Umatilla at Stanfield, 7:30 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Irrigon at Heppner, 7:30 p.m.

McLoughlin at Weston-McEwen, 7:30 p.m.

Cove at Griswold, 6 p.m.

Prep girls basketball

Pendleton at Crook County, 7 p.m.

McLoughlin at Weston-McEwen, 6 p.m.

Irrigon at Heppner, 6 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Riverside, 6 p.m.

McLoughlin at Weston-McEwen, 6 p.m.

Prep bowling

Kennewick at Hermiston, 3:30 p.m.

College men’s basketball

Blue Mountain at Treasure Valley, 6:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball

Blue Mountain at Treasure Valley, 4:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 26

Prep boys basketball

Nixyaawii at Powder Valley, 7 p.m.

Grant Union at Heppner, 7:30 p.m.

Dufur at Echo, 7:30 p.m.

Umatilla JV at Griswold, 6 p.m.

Prep girls basketball

Nixyaawii at Union, 5 p.m.

Grant Union at Heppner, 6 p.m.

Prep wrestling

Hermiston at Southridge, 5 p.m.

Prep lacrosse

Chiawana at Hermiston, 7 p.m.

