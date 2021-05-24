Schedule subject to change
TUESDAY, MAY 25
Prep boys basketball
Crook County at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.
Umatilla at Stanfield, 7:30 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Irrigon at Heppner, 7:30 p.m.
McLoughlin at Weston-McEwen, 7:30 p.m.
Cove at Griswold, 6 p.m.
Prep girls basketball
Pendleton at Crook County, 7 p.m.
McLoughlin at Weston-McEwen, 6 p.m.
Irrigon at Heppner, 6 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Riverside, 6 p.m.
McLoughlin at Weston-McEwen, 6 p.m.
Prep bowling
Kennewick at Hermiston, 3:30 p.m.
College men’s basketball
Blue Mountain at Treasure Valley, 6:30 p.m.
College women’s basketball
Blue Mountain at Treasure Valley, 4:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 26
Prep boys basketball
Nixyaawii at Powder Valley, 7 p.m.
Grant Union at Heppner, 7:30 p.m.
Dufur at Echo, 7:30 p.m.
Umatilla JV at Griswold, 6 p.m.
Prep girls basketball
Nixyaawii at Union, 5 p.m.
Grant Union at Heppner, 6 p.m.
Prep wrestling
Hermiston at Southridge, 5 p.m.
Prep lacrosse
Chiawana at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
