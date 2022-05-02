Schedule subject to change

Tuesday, May 3

Prep baseball

McLoughlin at La Grande (2), 2 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Union, 4 p.m.

Stanfield/Echo at Umatilla, 4 p.m.

Irrigon at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Pendleton at Hood River Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Prep softball

McLoughlin at La Grande (2), 2 p.m.

Hermiston at Walla Walla, 3 p.m.

Irrigon at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Hood River Valley at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Umatilla, 5:30 p.m.

Boys soccer

Hermiston at Walla Walla, 4 p.m.

Prep tennis

Walla Walla at Hermiston, 4 p.m.

Irrigon at Stanfield, 4:30 p.m.

Prep golf

Hermiston at MCC pod, Sun Willows Golf Course, TBD

Track and field

Pilot Rock, Stanfield/Echo, Weston-McEwen at Mustang Senior Night, Heppner, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, May 4

Track and field

Hermiston at MCC meet, Pasco, TBD

Prep tennis

Pendleton boys at Ridgeview, 3 p.m.

Ridgeview girls at Pendleton, 3 p.m.

Prep lacrosse

Hermiston at Kamiakin, 7 p.m.

College baseball

Blue Mountain at Columbia Basin (2), 1 p.m.

Thursday, May 5

Prep baseball

Pilot Rock at Sherman, 4 p.m.

Boys soccer

Hermiston at Southridge, 7 p.m.

Prep tennis

Stanfield/Echo at Four Rivers, 3 p.m.

Friday, May 6

Prep baseball

Irrigon at Burns (2), 1 p.m.

Riverside at Nyssa (2), 1 p.m. (MT)

Umatilla at Joseph (2), 1 p.m.

Ridgeview at Pendleton (2), 3 p.m.

Prep softball

Umatilla at Enterprise (2), 1 p.m.

Riverside at Nyssa (2), 1 p.m. (MT)

Irrigon at Burns (2), 1 p.m.

Echo/Stanfield at Heppner/Ione (2), 1 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Elgin (2), 2 p.m.

Pendleton at Ridgeview (2), 3 p.m.

Prep golf

Heppner, Echo at Enterprise Invite, Alpine Meadows Golf Club, 10 a.m.

Track and field

Hermiston at Richland Twilight, Hanford, TBD

Irrigon, McLoughlin, Pendleton, Riverside, Stanfield/Echo, Umatilla, Weston-McEwen at Baker Invite, 10 a.m.

Ione at Pirate Invite, Bickleton, 3:30 p.m.

Prep tennis

Pendleton at Sherman, 3 p.m.

Ione/Heppner at Stanfield/Echo, TBD

Prep lacrosse

Richland at Hermiston, 7:30 p.m.

College softball

Yakima Valley at Blue Mountain (2), 2 p.m.

Saturday, May 7

Prep baseball

Heppner at Stanfield/Echo (2), 11 a.m.

Pilot Rock at Dufur (2), 11 a.m.

Grant Union at Weston-McEwen (2), 11 a.m.

Prep softball

Weston-McEwen at Grant Union (2), 11 a.m.

Track and field

Griswold, Heppner, Ione at Condon Invitational, 1 p.m.

Pirate Senior Night Relays, Riverside, 4 p.m.

College baseball

Columbia Basin at Blue Mountain (2), 1 p.m.

College softball

Wenatchee Valley at Blue Mountain (2), noon

