Schedule subject to change
Tuesday, May 3
Prep baseball
McLoughlin at La Grande (2), 2 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Union, 4 p.m.
Stanfield/Echo at Umatilla, 4 p.m.
Irrigon at Riverside, 4 p.m.
Pendleton at Hood River Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Prep softball
Hermiston at Walla Walla, 3 p.m.
Hood River Valley at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Umatilla, 5:30 p.m.
Boys soccer
Hermiston at Walla Walla, 4 p.m.
Prep tennis
Walla Walla at Hermiston, 4 p.m.
Irrigon at Stanfield, 4:30 p.m.
Prep golf
Hermiston at MCC pod, Sun Willows Golf Course, TBD
Track and field
Pilot Rock, Stanfield/Echo, Weston-McEwen at Mustang Senior Night, Heppner, 3 p.m.
Wednesday, May 4
Hermiston at MCC meet, Pasco, TBD
Pendleton boys at Ridgeview, 3 p.m.
Ridgeview girls at Pendleton, 3 p.m.
Prep lacrosse
Hermiston at Kamiakin, 7 p.m.
College baseball
Blue Mountain at Columbia Basin (2), 1 p.m.
Thursday, May 5
Pilot Rock at Sherman, 4 p.m.
Hermiston at Southridge, 7 p.m.
Stanfield/Echo at Four Rivers, 3 p.m.
Friday, May 6
Irrigon at Burns (2), 1 p.m.
Riverside at Nyssa (2), 1 p.m. (MT)
Umatilla at Joseph (2), 1 p.m.
Ridgeview at Pendleton (2), 3 p.m.
Umatilla at Enterprise (2), 1 p.m.
Echo/Stanfield at Heppner/Ione (2), 1 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Elgin (2), 2 p.m.
Pendleton at Ridgeview (2), 3 p.m.
Heppner, Echo at Enterprise Invite, Alpine Meadows Golf Club, 10 a.m.
Hermiston at Richland Twilight, Hanford, TBD
Irrigon, McLoughlin, Pendleton, Riverside, Stanfield/Echo, Umatilla, Weston-McEwen at Baker Invite, 10 a.m.
Ione at Pirate Invite, Bickleton, 3:30 p.m.
Pendleton at Sherman, 3 p.m.
Ione/Heppner at Stanfield/Echo, TBD
Richland at Hermiston, 7:30 p.m.
College softball
Yakima Valley at Blue Mountain (2), 2 p.m.
Saturday, May 7
Heppner at Stanfield/Echo (2), 11 a.m.
Pilot Rock at Dufur (2), 11 a.m.
Grant Union at Weston-McEwen (2), 11 a.m.
Weston-McEwen at Grant Union (2), 11 a.m.
Griswold, Heppner, Ione at Condon Invitational, 1 p.m.
Pirate Senior Night Relays, Riverside, 4 p.m.
Columbia Basin at Blue Mountain (2), 1 p.m.
Wenatchee Valley at Blue Mountain (2), noon
