TUESDAY, MAY 4

Prep baseball

Hermiston at Hanford, 5 p.m.

Ridgeview at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.

Irrigon at Stanfield/Echo (2), 2 p.m.

Riverside at Umatilla, 4 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa/Elgin (2), 2 p.m.

Prep softball

Pendleton at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.

McLoughlin at Weston-McEwen, 5 p.m.

Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii at Echo/Stanfield, 4 p.m.

Enterprise/Wallowa/Joseph at Heppner/Ione, 3 p.m.

Prep boys soccer

Hermiston at Southridge, 7 p.m.

Prep boys tennis

Hermiston at Hanford, 4 p.m.

Prep girls tennis

Hermiston at Hanford, 4 p.m.

Prep track and field

Weston-McEwen at McLoughlin, 3:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 5

Prep softball

Umatilla at Stanfield/Echo, 4 p.m.

Prep track and field

Pendleton at Hood River, 2 p.m.

Prep boys tennis

Kennewick at Hermiston, 4 p.m.

Prep girls tennis

Kennewick at Hermiston, 4 p.m.

Pendleton at Hood River, 3 p.m.

College men’s basketball

Blue Mountain at Big Bend, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball

Blue Mountain at Big Bend, 5:30 p.m.

College men’s soccer

North Idaho at Blue Mountain, 4:15 p.m.

College women’s soccer

North Idaho at Blue Mountain, 2 p.m.

THURSDAY, MAY 6

Prep softball

Riverside at Echo/Stanfield, 2 p.m.

Prep track and field

Hermiston at MCC Championships, Richland, 3 p.m.

Ione, Pilot Rock, Riverside, Stanfield/Echo, Umatilla, Weston-McEwen at Heppner, 3 p.m.

College baseball

Blue Mountain at Columbia Basin (2), 1 p.m.

FRIDAY, MAY 7

Prep baseball

Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii at Union/Cove (2), 3 p.m.

Prep softball

Grant Union at Echo/Stanfield (2), 2 p.m.

Umatilla at Weston-McEwen (2), 4 p.m.

Enterprise/Wallowa/Joseph at Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii (2), 2 p.m.

Prep boys golf

Heppner vs. Enterprise, Alpine Meadows, 11 a.m.

Prep girls golf

Heppner vs. Enterprise, Alpine Meadows, 11 a.m.

College men’s basketball

Spokane at Blue Mountain, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball

Columbia Basin at Blue Mountain, 5:30 p.m.

College volleyball

Blue Mountain at Columbia Basin (2), 5 p.m.

