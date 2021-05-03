Times subject to change
TUESDAY, MAY 4
Prep baseball
Hermiston at Hanford, 5 p.m.
Ridgeview at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.
Irrigon at Stanfield/Echo (2), 2 p.m.
Riverside at Umatilla, 4 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa/Elgin (2), 2 p.m.
Prep softball
Pendleton at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.
McLoughlin at Weston-McEwen, 5 p.m.
Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii at Echo/Stanfield, 4 p.m.
Enterprise/Wallowa/Joseph at Heppner/Ione, 3 p.m.
Prep boys soccer
Hermiston at Southridge, 7 p.m.
Prep boys tennis
Hermiston at Hanford, 4 p.m.
Prep girls tennis
Hermiston at Hanford, 4 p.m.
Prep track and field
Weston-McEwen at McLoughlin, 3:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 5
Prep softball
Umatilla at Stanfield/Echo, 4 p.m.
Prep track and field
Pendleton at Hood River, 2 p.m.
Prep boys tennis
Kennewick at Hermiston, 4 p.m.
Prep girls tennis
Kennewick at Hermiston, 4 p.m.
Pendleton at Hood River, 3 p.m.
College men’s basketball
Blue Mountain at Big Bend, 7:30 p.m.
College women’s basketball
Blue Mountain at Big Bend, 5:30 p.m.
College men’s soccer
North Idaho at Blue Mountain, 4:15 p.m.
College women’s soccer
North Idaho at Blue Mountain, 2 p.m.
THURSDAY, MAY 6
Prep softball
Riverside at Echo/Stanfield, 2 p.m.
Prep track and field
Hermiston at MCC Championships, Richland, 3 p.m.
Ione, Pilot Rock, Riverside, Stanfield/Echo, Umatilla, Weston-McEwen at Heppner, 3 p.m.
College baseball
Blue Mountain at Columbia Basin (2), 1 p.m.
FRIDAY, MAY 7
Prep baseball
Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii at Union/Cove (2), 3 p.m.
Prep softball
Grant Union at Echo/Stanfield (2), 2 p.m.
Umatilla at Weston-McEwen (2), 4 p.m.
Enterprise/Wallowa/Joseph at Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii (2), 2 p.m.
Prep boys golf
Heppner vs. Enterprise, Alpine Meadows, 11 a.m.
Prep girls golf
Heppner vs. Enterprise, Alpine Meadows, 11 a.m.
College men’s basketball
Spokane at Blue Mountain, 7:30 p.m.
College women’s basketball
Columbia Basin at Blue Mountain, 5:30 p.m.
College volleyball
Blue Mountain at Columbia Basin (2), 5 p.m.
