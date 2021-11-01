On the slate: Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021 Nov 1, 2021 37 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tuesday, Nov. 2Prep volleyball1A state volleyball: Echo at St. Paul, TBDPrep girls soccerThurston at Pendleton, 4 p.m.Echo/Stanfield at Oregon Episcopal, 4 p.m.Yamhill-Carlton at Riverside, 5 p.m.Wednesday, Nov. 3Prep boys soccer4A state playoffs: Cottage Grove at McLoughlin, 2 p.m.3A/2A/1A state playoffs: Sutherlin at Riverside, TBDCollege men’s wrestlingEastern Oregon vs. Wyoming Community College, American Falls, Idaho, TBACollege men’s soccerNWAC playoffs: Everett at Blue Mountain, 1 p.m.Thursday, Nov. 4Prep volleyballDistrict 8 playoffs: Hermiston at Mount Spokane, 6 p.m.Friday, Nov. 5Prep football5A state playoffs: Dallas at Pendleton, 7 p.m.1A state playoffs: Ione/Arlington at St. Paul, 7 p.m.MCC-GSL crossover game: Ridgeline at Hermiston, 7 p.m.College volleyballGet our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletterBlue Mountain at Wenatchee Valley, 6 p.m.Eastern Oregon at Northwest, 7 p.m.College cross-countryEastern Oregon at Cascade Collegiate Conference Championships, TBACollege men’s basketballEastern Oregon at Whitman, 7 p.m.College women’s basketballWhitman at Eastern Oregon, 5:30 p.m.Saturday, Nov. 6Prep football2A state playoffs: Weston McEwen at Toledo, 1 p.m.2A state playoffs: Regis at Heppner, 4 p.m.Prep cross-country3A/2A/1A State Championships, Lane Community College, TBDPendleton at 5A State Championships, Lane Community College, TBDHermiston at 3A State Championships, Pasco, 1 p.m.College footballEastern Oregon at College of Idaho, noonCollege volleyballEastern Oregon at Evergreen State, 5 p.m.College men’s wrestlingSouthern Oregon at Eastern Oregon, 6 p.m.College women’s wrestlingSouthern Oregon at Eastern Oregon, 5 p.m. Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline News Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Playoff Volleyball Football Sport State College Oregon Championship Prep Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
