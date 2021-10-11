Tuesday, Oct. 12
Prep volleyball
Heppner at Weston-McEwen, 5 p.m.
Pendleton at The Dalles, 6:30 p.m.
Kennewick at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
Stanfield at Pilot Rock, 6 p.m.
La Grande at McLoughlin, 6:30 p.m.
River View at Riverside, 6 p.m.
Imbler at Nixyaawii, 5 p.m.
Bickleton at Echo, 5 p.m.
Ione/Arlington at Mitchell/Spray, 5 p.m.
Prep girls soccer
Kamiakin at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
Portland Christian at Stanfield/Echo, 4 p.m.
Prep slowpitch softball
Grandview at Hermiston (2), 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 13
Prep cross-country
Hermiston at MCC meet in Kennewick, 3 p.m.
College volleyball
WWCC at Blue Mountain, 6 p.m.
College men’s soccer
Columbia Basin at Blue Mountain, 4:15 p.m.
College women’s soccer
Columbia Basin at Blue Mountain, 2 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 14
Prep football
Hermiston at Kennewick, 7 p.m.
Stanfield at Umatilla, 7 p.m.
Imbler at Pilot Rock, 7 p.m.
Prep volleyball
Heppner at Pilot Rock, 6 p.m.
Pendleton at Crook County, 6:30 p.m.
Hermiston at Chiawana, 7 p.m.
Union at Weston-McEwen, 5 p.m.
McLoughlin at Ontario, 5:30 p.m.
Enterprise at Stanfield, 5 p.m.
Echo at Sherman, 5 p.m.
Condon at Ione/Arlington, 5 p.m.
Prep slowpitch softball
Hermiston at Davis (2), 4 p.m.
Prep girls soccer
Pendleton at Redmond, 4:30 p.m.
Prep boys soccer
Redmond at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.
McLoughlin at Prescott, 4 p.m.
Prep cross-country
Pendleton, Heppner, McLoughlin, Nixyaawii, Pilot Rock, Stanfield/Echo, Weston-McEwen, Umatilla at Riverside Runoff Invitational, TBD
Friday, Oct. 15
Prep football
Redmond at Pendleton, 7 p.m.
Heppner at Grant Union, 6 p.m.
McLoughlin at Vale, 6 p.m.
Dufur at Ione/Arlington, 7 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Riverside, 7 p.m.
Prairie City/Burnt River at Echo, 7 p.m.
Prep volleyball
Burns at Irrigon, 5 p.m.
Vale at Riverside, 1 p.m.
Nyssa at Umatilla, 2 p.m.
Prep girls soccer
Umatilla at Stanfield/Echo, 1 p.m.
Nyssa at Irrigon, 4 p.m.
Four Rivers at Riverside, 2 p.m.
Boys prep soccer
Nyssa at Irrigon, 2 p.m.
Four Rivers at Riverside, 6 p.m.
College volleyball
Blue Mountain at Columbia Basin, 6 p.m.
Eastern Oregon at Lewis-Clark State, 7 p.m.
College men’s soccer
Oregon Tech at Eastern Oregon, 4 p.m.
College women’s soccer
Oregon Tech at Eastern Oregon, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 16
Prep football
Fort Vancouver at Irrigon, 4 p.m.
Prep volleyball
Pilot Rock at Enterprise, 3 p.m.
Pilot Rock vs. Grant Union at Enterprise, 1:30 p.m.
Nyssa at Irrigon, 11 a.m.
Vale at Irrigon, 2 p.m.
Burns at Riverside, 11 a.m.
Nyssa at Riverside, 3 p.m.
Vale at Umatilla, 11:30 a.m.
Burns at Umatilla, 3 p.m.
Nixyaawii at Wallowa, 10 a.m.
Nixyaawii at Joseph, 1 p.m.
Griswold at Joseph, 10 a.m.
Griswold at Wallowa, 1 p.m.
Prep girls soccer
Ontario at McLoughlin, noon
Four Rivers at Irrigon, 11 a.m.
Nyssa at Riverside, noon
Prep boys soccer
Ontario at McLoughlin, 1:30 p.m.
Four Rivers at Irrigon, 1 p.m.
Nyssa at Riverside, 2 p.m.
College men’s soccer
Blue Mountain at Treasure Valley, 2:15 p.m.
Southern Oregon at Eastern Oregon, 4 p.m.
College women’s soccer
Blue Mountain at Treasure Valley, noon
Southern Oregon at Eastern Oregon, 6:30 p.m.
College volleyball
Eastern Oregon at Walla Walla, 8 p.m.
College cross-country
Eastern Oregon at LC State Warrior Invitational, TBA
