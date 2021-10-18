Tuesday, Oct. 19

Prep volleyball

Stanfield at Heppner, 5 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Enterprise, 5 p.m.

Union at Pilot Rock, 6 p.m.

Pendleton at Hood River Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Prep girls soccer

Hermiston at Walla Walla, 4 p.m.

Pendleton at The Dalles, 4:30 p.m.

La Grande at McLoughlin, 5 p.m.

Prep boys soccer

The Dalles at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.

College volleyball

College of Idaho at Eastern Oregon, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 20

Prep boys soccer

McLoughlin at La Grande, 5 p.m.

Prep cross-country

McLoughlin at Pioneer Run, Milton-Freewater, TBD

College volleyball

Blue Mountain at Yakima Valley, 6 p.m.

College men’s soccer

Spokane at Blue Mountain, 4:15 p.m.

College women’s soccer

Spokane at Blue Mountain, 2 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 21

Prep football

Irrigon at Heppner, 7 p.m.

Prep volleyball

Baker at McLoughlin, 6:30 p.m.

Ridgeview a Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.

Prep cross-country

Hermiston at MCC Championships, Hanford, noon

Heppner, Nixyaawii, Pilot Rock, Riverside, Stanfield/Echo, Weston-McEwen at Gold Rush Run, John Day, TBD

Prep girls soccer

Riverside at Irrigon, 4 p.m.

Crook County at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.

Hermiston at Southridge, 7 p.m.

Prep boys soccer

Pendleton at Crook County, 4:30 p.m.

Riverside at Irrigon, 6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 22

Prep football

Pendleton at Ridgeview, 7 p.m.

Pasco at Hermiston, 7 p.m.

McLoughlin at Weston-McEwen, 7 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Sherman, 7 p.m.

Riverside at Stanfield, 7 p.m.

Ione/Arlington at Cove, 7 p.m.

Grant Union at Umatilla, 7 p.m.

Prep girls soccer

Stanfield/Echo at Four Rivers, 4 p.m.

Umatilla at Nyssa, 2 p.m.

Prep boys soccer

Umatilla at Nyssa, noon

College volleyball

Warner Pacific at Eastern Oregon, 7 p.m.

College men’s soccer

Carroll College at Eastern Oregon, 4 p.m.

College women’s soccer

Carroll College at Eastern Oregon, 6:30 p.m.

