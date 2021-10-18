On the slate: Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021 Oct 18, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tuesday, Oct. 19Prep volleyballStanfield at Heppner, 5 p.m.Weston-McEwen at Enterprise, 5 p.m.Union at Pilot Rock, 6 p.m.Pendleton at Hood River Valley, 6:30 p.m.Prep girls soccerHermiston at Walla Walla, 4 p.m.Pendleton at The Dalles, 4:30 p.m.La Grande at McLoughlin, 5 p.m.Prep boys soccerThe Dalles at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.College volleyballCollege of Idaho at Eastern Oregon, 7 p.m.Wednesday, Oct. 20Prep boys soccerMcLoughlin at La Grande, 5 p.m.Prep cross-countryMcLoughlin at Pioneer Run, Milton-Freewater, TBDCollege volleyballBlue Mountain at Yakima Valley, 6 p.m.College men’s soccerSpokane at Blue Mountain, 4:15 p.m.College women’s soccerSpokane at Blue Mountain, 2 p.m.Thursday, Oct. 21Prep footballIrrigon at Heppner, 7 p.m.Prep volleyballBaker at McLoughlin, 6:30 p.m.Ridgeview a Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.Get our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletterPrep cross-countryHermiston at MCC Championships, Hanford, noonHeppner, Nixyaawii, Pilot Rock, Riverside, Stanfield/Echo, Weston-McEwen at Gold Rush Run, John Day, TBDPrep girls soccerRiverside at Irrigon, 4 p.m.Crook County at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.Hermiston at Southridge, 7 p.m.Prep boys soccerPendleton at Crook County, 4:30 p.m.Riverside at Irrigon, 6 p.m.Friday, Oct. 22Prep footballPendleton at Ridgeview, 7 p.m.Pasco at Hermiston, 7 p.m.McLoughlin at Weston-McEwen, 7 p.m.Pilot Rock at Sherman, 7 p.m.Riverside at Stanfield, 7 p.m.Ione/Arlington at Cove, 7 p.m.Grant Union at Umatilla, 7 p.m.Prep girls soccerStanfield/Echo at Four Rivers, 4 p.m.Umatilla at Nyssa, 2 p.m.Prep boys soccerUmatilla at Nyssa, noonCollege volleyballWarner Pacific at Eastern Oregon, 7 p.m.College men’s soccerCarroll College at Eastern Oregon, 4 p.m.College women’s soccerCarroll College at Eastern Oregon, 6:30 p.m. Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline News Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Soccer Prep Volleyball University Football Hydrography Pendleton Hermiston Heppner Riverside Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
