Tuesday, Sept. 14

Prep volleyball

Chiawana at Hermiston, 7 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Stanfield, 4 p.m.

Pilot Rock vs. Umatilla at Stanfield, 5 p.m.

Umatilla at Stanfield, 7 p.m.

McLoughlin at La Grande, 6:30 p.m.

Sherman at Ione/Arlington, 5 p.m.

Prep girls soccer

Southridge at Hermiston, 7 p.m.

Riverside at Portland Christian, 3 p.m.

Irrigon at McLoughlin, 4 p.m.

Prep boys soccer

Pendleton at La Grande, 5 p.m.

McLoughlin at Catlin Gabel, 4:30 p.m.

Irrigon at Prescott, 4 p.m.

Riverside at Portland Christian, 5 p.m.

Prep slowpitch softball

Wenatchee at Hermiston (2), 4 p.m.

College volleyball

EOU at College of Idaho, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 15

Prep volleyball

McLoughlin at College Place, 6:30 p.m.

Prep girls soccer

McLoughlin at College Place, 6 p.m.

Prep boys soccer

Putnam at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.

College volleyball

Columbia Basin at Blue Mountain, 6 p.m.

College men’s soccer

WWCC at Blue Mountain, 4:15 p.m.

College women’s soccer

WWCC at Blue Mountain, 2 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 16

Prep football

Putnam at Pendleton (at PHS), 5 p.m.

Umatilla at Weston-McEwen, 7 p.m.

Prep volleyball

Grant Union at Heppner, 5 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Weston-McEwen, 6 p.m.

Union at Stanfield, 5 p.m.

Riverside at Irrigon, 5 p.m.

Umatilla at La Grande, 5:30 p.m.

Echo at Ione/Arlington, 5 p.m.

Prep girls soccer

Hermiston at Kamiakin, 7 p.m.

Stanfield/Echo at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Umatilla at Irrigon, 4 p.m.

Prep boys soccer

Prescott at McLoughlin, 4 p.m.

Umatilla at Irrigon, 6 p.m.

Prep slowpitch softball

Hermiston at West Valley (2), 4 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 17

Prep football

Hermiston at Chiawana, 7 p.m.

Stanfield at Heppner, 7 p.m.

McLoughlin at Burns, 7 p.m.

Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat at Ione/Arlington, 7 p.m.

Riverside at Irrigon, 7 p.m.

Huntington at Echo, 7 p.m.

College men’s soccer

EOU at Multnomah, 4:30 pm.

College volleyball

Yakima Valley at Blue Mountain, 6 p.m.

EOU at Multnomah, 7 p.m.

Prep cross-country

Pendleton, McLoughlin, Nixyaawii, Riverside, Umatilla, Stanfield/Echo at Wallowa County Invitational, 3 p.m.

College cross-country

EOU Invitationa, La Grande, 6:30 p.m.

College women’s soccer

EOU at Warner Pacific. 7 p.m.

