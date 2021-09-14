On the slate: Tuesday, Sept.14, 2021 Sep 14, 2021 Sep 14, 2021 Updated 35 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tuesday, Sept. 14Prep volleyballChiawana at Hermiston, 7 p.m.Pilot Rock at Stanfield, 4 p.m.Pilot Rock vs. Umatilla at Stanfield, 5 p.m.Umatilla at Stanfield, 7 p.m.McLoughlin at La Grande, 6:30 p.m.Sherman at Ione/Arlington, 5 p.m.Prep girls soccerSouthridge at Hermiston, 7 p.m.Riverside at Portland Christian, 3 p.m.Irrigon at McLoughlin, 4 p.m.Prep boys soccerPendleton at La Grande, 5 p.m.McLoughlin at Catlin Gabel, 4:30 p.m.Irrigon at Prescott, 4 p.m.Riverside at Portland Christian, 5 p.m.Prep slowpitch softballWenatchee at Hermiston (2), 4 p.m.College volleyballEOU at College of Idaho, 6 p.m.Wednesday, Sept. 15Prep volleyballMcLoughlin at College Place, 6:30 p.m.Prep girls soccerMcLoughlin at College Place, 6 p.m.Prep boys soccerPutnam at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.College volleyballColumbia Basin at Blue Mountain, 6 p.m.College men’s soccerWWCC at Blue Mountain, 4:15 p.m.College women’s soccerWWCC at Blue Mountain, 2 p.m.Thursday, Sept. 16Prep footballPutnam at Pendleton (at PHS), 5 p.m.Get our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletterUmatilla at Weston-McEwen, 7 p.m.Prep volleyballGrant Union at Heppner, 5 p.m.Pilot Rock at Weston-McEwen, 6 p.m.Union at Stanfield, 5 p.m.Riverside at Irrigon, 5 p.m.Umatilla at La Grande, 5:30 p.m.Echo at Ione/Arlington, 5 p.m.Prep girls soccerHermiston at Kamiakin, 7 p.m.Stanfield/Echo at Riverside, 4 p.m.Umatilla at Irrigon, 4 p.m.Prep boys soccerPrescott at McLoughlin, 4 p.m.Umatilla at Irrigon, 6 p.m.Prep slowpitch softballHermiston at West Valley (2), 4 p.m.Friday, Sept. 17Prep footballHermiston at Chiawana, 7 p.m.Stanfield at Heppner, 7 p.m.McLoughlin at Burns, 7 p.m.Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat at Ione/Arlington, 7 p.m.Riverside at Irrigon, 7 p.m.Huntington at Echo, 7 p.m.College men’s soccerEOU at Multnomah, 4:30 pm.College volleyballYakima Valley at Blue Mountain, 6 p.m.EOU at Multnomah, 7 p.m.Prep cross-countryPendleton, McLoughlin, Nixyaawii, Riverside, Umatilla, Stanfield/Echo at Wallowa County Invitational, 3 p.m.College cross-countryEOU Invitationa, La Grande, 6:30 p.m.College women’s soccerEOU at Warner Pacific. 7 p.m. Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline News Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Soccer Volleyball University Football Riverside Hermiston Blue Mountain Pendleton La Grande Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
