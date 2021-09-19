Tuesday, Sept. 21

Prep volleyball

The Dalles at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.

Eisenhower at Hermiston, 7 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Stanfield, 6 p.m.

Ontario at McLoughlin, 6:30 p.m.

Irrigon at Umatilla, 5 p.m.

Riverside at Columbia White Salmon, 6:30 p.m.

Griswold at Nixyaawii, 5 p.m.

Condon at Echo, 5 p.m.

Ione/Arlington at Bickleton, 5 p.m.

Prep girls soccer

Chiawana at Hermiston, 7 p.m.

McLoughlin at Umatilla, 3 p.m.

Prep boys soccer

McLoughlin at Umatilla, 6 p.m.

Prep slowpitch softball

Sunnyside at Hermiston (2), 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 22

Prep cross-country

Hermiston at MCC meet in Walla Walla, 4 p.m.

College volleyball

Blue Mountain at North Idaho, 6 p.m.

College men’s soccer

Treasure Valley at Blue Mountain, 4:15 p.m.

College women’s soccer

Treasure Valley at Blue Mountain, 2 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 23

Prep football

Irrigon at Grant Union, 7 p.m.

Prep volleyball

Pilot Rock a Heppner, 5 p.m.

Crook County at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.

Walla Walla at Hermiston, 7 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Union, 5 p.m.

Stanfield at Enterprise, 5 p.m.

La Grande at Irrigon, 5 p.m.

Umatilla at Riverside, 6 p.m.

Nixyaawii at Cove, 6 p.m.

Mitchell/Sprat at Ione/Arlington, 5 p.m.

Prep girls soccer

Walla Walla at Hermiston, 7 p.m.

Redmond at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.

Prep boys soccer

Pendleton at Redmond, 4:30 p.m.

Prep slowpitch softball

Hermiston at Eisenhower (2), 4 p.m.

Cross-country

Heppner, Griswold, McLoughlin, Pilot Rock, Riverside, Umatilla at Stanfield Fun Country, TBD

