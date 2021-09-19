On the slate: Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 Sep 19, 2021 Sep 19, 2021 Updated 12 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tuesday, Sept. 21Prep volleyballThe Dalles at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.Eisenhower at Hermiston, 7 p.m.Pilot Rock at Stanfield, 6 p.m.Ontario at McLoughlin, 6:30 p.m.Irrigon at Umatilla, 5 p.m.Riverside at Columbia White Salmon, 6:30 p.m.Griswold at Nixyaawii, 5 p.m.Condon at Echo, 5 p.m.Ione/Arlington at Bickleton, 5 p.m.Prep girls soccerChiawana at Hermiston, 7 p.m.McLoughlin at Umatilla, 3 p.m.Prep boys soccerMcLoughlin at Umatilla, 6 p.m.Prep slowpitch softballSunnyside at Hermiston (2), 4 p.m.Wednesday, Sept. 22Prep cross-countryHermiston at MCC meet in Walla Walla, 4 p.m.College volleyballBlue Mountain at North Idaho, 6 p.m.College men’s soccerTreasure Valley at Blue Mountain, 4:15 p.m.Get our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletterCollege women’s soccerTreasure Valley at Blue Mountain, 2 p.m.Thursday, Sept. 23Prep footballIrrigon at Grant Union, 7 p.m.Prep volleyballPilot Rock a Heppner, 5 p.m.Crook County at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.Walla Walla at Hermiston, 7 p.m.Weston-McEwen at Union, 5 p.m.Stanfield at Enterprise, 5 p.m.La Grande at Irrigon, 5 p.m.Umatilla at Riverside, 6 p.m.Nixyaawii at Cove, 6 p.m.Mitchell/Sprat at Ione/Arlington, 5 p.m.Prep girls soccerWalla Walla at Hermiston, 7 p.m.Redmond at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.Prep boys soccerPendleton at Redmond, 4:30 p.m.Prep slowpitch softballHermiston at Eisenhower (2), 4 p.m.Cross-countryHeppner, Griswold, McLoughlin, Pilot Rock, Riverside, Umatilla at Stanfield Fun Country, TBD Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline News Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prep Hermiston Football Ichthyology University Politics Soccer Volleyball Pendleton Pilot Rock Walla Walla Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
