On the slate: Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021
Tuesday, Sept. 7
Prep volleyball
Hermiston at Hanford, 7 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Riverside, 6 p.m.
Umatilla at McLoughlin, 5:30 p.m.
Ione/Arlington at Dufur, 6 p.m.
Prep girls soccer
Hermiston at Kennewick, 7 p.m.
Umatilla at Trout Lake, 4 p.m.
Prep boys soccer
McLoughlin at Irrigon, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 8
College volleyball
Blue Mountain at WWCC, 6 p.m.
College men's soccer
Wenatchee Valley at Blue Mountain, 4:15 p.m.
College women's soccer
Yakima Valley at Blue Mountain, 2 p.m.
EOU at Whitman College, 6 p.m.
Prep girls soccer
Baker at Riverside, 5 p.m.
Ontario at Pendleton, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 9
Prep football
Enterprise at Pilot Rock, 7 p.m.
Prep volleyball
Pendleton at Baker, 6:30 p.m.
Pasco at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Irrigon, 5 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Wallowa, 6 p.m.
McLoughlin at Griswold, 4 p.m.
Ione/Arlington at Griswold, TBD
Riverside at Umatilla, 5 p.m.
Prep girls soccer
Pasco at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
McLoughlin at Stanfield/Echo, 5 p.m.
Prep boys soccer
Prescott at Riverside, 4 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 10
Prep football
Wilsonville at Pendleton (at PHS), 7 p.m.
Hermiston at Sunnyside, 7 p.m.
La Grande at McLoughlin, 7 p.m.
Ione/Arlington at Imbler, 2 p.m.
Umatilla at Irrigon, 7 p.m.
Pine Eagle at Echo, 7 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Nestucca, 7 p.m.
Stanfield a Culver, 7 p.m.
Prep girls soccer
Catlin Gabel at Riverside, 4 p.m.
Prep boys soccer
Irrigon at Trout Lake, 5 p.m.
Prep cross-country
Hermiston, Griswold, Weston-McEwen, Umatilla at Runners Soul XC Fest, Umatilla, 5 p.m.
Pendleton, Heppner, McLoughlin, Nixyaawii, Stanfield/Echo, Pilot Rock, Riverside at Catherine Creek Scamper, TBD
Prep volleyball
Umatilla, Irrigon, McLoughlin at Baker Tournament, TBD
Echo at Lyle/Wishram, 5 p.m.
College volleyball
Blue Mountain vs. Central Wyoming at STARR Invite, 1 p.m.
Blue Mountain vs. Salt Lake CC at Starr Invite, 3 p.m.
Walla Walla at EOU, 2 p.m.
