One year later: Sports facilities around Umatilla County damaged by flooding repaired

UMATILLA — Umatilla High School does not have a swim team, but the 4 feet of water at the school’s sports complex on the morning of Feb. 7, 2020, would lead you to believe differently.
The Umatilla River broke through the berm the night before, flooding the football field, the track around the field, and the adjacent baseball field at the multi-sports complex. The cross-country trail along the river also was washed away.
“We were on our way to a basketball game at Nyssa and we saw the water in Pendleton,” Umatilla Athletic Director Scott Bow said. “We were in Nyssa and I was getting reports from people watching it rise. It was still there when I got back. We had 3 to 4 feet of water down there.”
The Milt Durand Sports Complex sits down below the high school. The water reached the bottom edge of the scoreboard for the football field, storage sheds were damaged along with the equipment in them, and the track suffered damage. The baseball field didn’t receive as much damage, but still required a lot of work to return it to a playable surface.
On Feb. 10, 2020, some water remained on the playing surfaces, and the track was under several inches of mud.
The district’s insurance did not cover a dime of repairing the damage. The policy has a $500,000 deductible and it only covers structures and equipment, not playing surfaces.
“We have learned a lot of things the hard way,” Umatilla School District Superintendent Heidi Sipe said. “Everything is our responsibility. It has been a scary process.”
The school district is hoping to recoup part of the money through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, but so far it has had to bankroll the project.
The first order of business was to repair the berm. With the permission and direction of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the school district fixed the berm, then focused its attention on the athletic fields.
The school district got to work on repairs, starting with removing the sludge from the playing surfaces one-quarter inch at a time.
“One thing that is intriguing was we had to do soil samples,” Sipe said. “There was sewage in the water and we had to make sure it was safe to start work. Then, we could only use the material from the site to rebuild the berm.”
The football field was leveled out and new grass seed was planted. The track got resurfaced, and the long jump/triple jump pits got a facelift.
The storage buildings were replaced, electrical issues were fixed, the fencing around the complex, which was destroyed by the trees and debris, was replaced, and the baseball field got its share of attention.
“Our maintenance supervisor, Stacy Skerjanec, was creative and worked tons of hours,” Sipe said. “A team of people were involved every step of the way. There were things we could and could not do. No part of this was inexpensive.”
A preliminary list of expenses included $40,000 to repair the berm, $63,600 to remove debris, and $285,000 to resurface the track. Sipe estimates the damages could total upward of $600,000.
“It’s never a good thing when you look around and can’t see a positive light,” Bow said. “It was a great effort by our administration and our maintenance crew. Now, we just have to get kids on it.”
In Pendleton, Bob White Field, home of the Pendleton High School baseball team, suffered significant damage during the February 2020 flood.
The water from the Umatilla River had just started to reach the outfield the night of Feb. 6, 2020. The next morning, Bucks coach TJ Haguewood was left speechless.
“That night, we saw what was happening, but the water has never been up that much before,” Haguewood said. “I’ve lived here my whole life and have never seen it do that.”
The flooding severely damaged the playing field, the concession stand and everything stored inside, the right-field fence, and three equipment sheds.
“There was a log of damage, but it wasn’t a home,” Haguewood said. “We had a lot in our community suffer more.”
Not only were the Bucks without a field, but the damage also left the summer baseball teams without a home field.
The flood also damaged storage buildings and equipment belonging to Pendleton High School, the Babe Ruth team and the American Legion baseball teams.
Repairs to the buildings were estimated at $25,000, while equipment repairs and replacements could add up to $64,000.
“It was frustrating for everyone,” Haguewood said.
Because Bob White Field is under the 100-year flood plain, the school district’s insurance requires a $500,000 deductible before it will begin covering damages.
“Insurance didn’t cover anything,” Pendleton School District Director of Business Services Michelle Jones said. “We applied for a FEMA grant, but we haven’t heard back yet. We have done as much as we can with our maintenance crew, and we had people donate equipment to help us out. The Bucks Booster Club gave money to help repair the fence around the field. The rest has come out of the general fund. It has been an interesting year, to say the least.”
Haguewood said they are waiting on a special mixture of infield dirt, and the rolling of the outfield to even out the surface, to complete the work on the field.
