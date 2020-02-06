MISSION — For the Golden Eagles, a slow night can still mean a big win.
The Nixyaawii boys allowed just one lone free throw in a 20-1 first quarter before a lackluster defense let their Spartan visitors cut their deficit back down in the second half. The Golden Eagles escaped the fourth quarter 15-13, but had put up enough distance early on to roll to an 82-37 Old Oregon League home win over Pine Eagle on Thursday night.
The victory improved Nixyaawii to a perfect 8-0 in conference action and pushed them to the No. 1 spot in the league standings.
"I wouldn't say our defense was outstanding," Nixyaawii head coach Shane Rivera said. "We looked a little flat. But kids are kids. They can sense things like that. We played well enough to win."
Nixyaawii senior Mick Schimmel and juniors Tyasin Burns and Magi Moses helped their team to an early 5-0 in lead in what would be their game's biggest quarter.
Spartans junior Curtis Elguezabal briefly put a stop to the run with a point at the line with 6:09 left in the first quarter, but Moses responded with five unanswered points, and Schimmel and freshman Reuben Bronson aided him in a quarter-closing, 15-point streak that put the game out of reach for good.
Schimmel, Burns, and freshman Shane Rivera opened the second quarter with an eight-point run for a 27-1 lead with 6:10 left in the half. The Spartans were held scoreless for the first three minutes before junior Jeremiah Simrell posted two of his team's nine points in the quarter.
The Golden Eagles took a 35-10 advantage into the locker room, but the Spartans would return for a stronger second half.
"I felt like we were a little slow when we were moving our zone," Moses said. "None of us were really moving. Pine Eagle took advantage of that."
Spartans senior Caleb Thompson contributed eight of his team's 14 points in the third quarter, but Bronson capped off a 12-point streak for the Golden Eagles with a trey at the end of the quarter.
"(Thompson) is pretty dang fast," coach Rivera said. "They're a fast and physical team."
Schimmel led the way for the Golden Eagles (17-4, 8-0 OOL) with 23 points on the night. Bronson followed with 17, Burns 15, and Moses 13.
"Everyone was solid," coach Rivera said. "Everyone contributed tonight. It wasn't our best game, but it also wasn't our worst. We did what we had to do."
With just four games left in the regular season, Nixyaawii hosts Helix on Friday for a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.
Girls basketball
Kyella Picard sunk a team-high 17 points and seven rebounds, and Sophie Bronson contributed six assists as the Nixyaawii girls basketball team knocked down a 48-27 home win over Pine Eagle in Old Oregon League action on Thursday night.
"We've had four games this week," Nixyaawii head coach Jeremy Maddern said, "so we played really deep into the bench tonight. They did a great job. Our bench has been a strength of our team. They were ready to play."
A 14-5 first quarter was enough to keep the Spartans down for the remainder of the game. Pine Eagle managed to outscore Nixyaawii 18-11 in the final eight minutes, but could not overcome their early deficit.
"We fouled way too much," Maddern said. "Defensively, we played pretty well. We brought good energy and put the game away early."
Nixyaawii (8-11, 4-4 OOL) remains at home to host Helix on Friday at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.