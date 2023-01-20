The McLoughlin High School girls soccer team was named the Oregon School Activities Association 3A Team of the Month for December 2022. Team members are, from left, Caitlin Barnhart, Aileen Parra, Addi Banks, Madi Perkins, Diana Gomez, Kaedynce Herndon, Rubi Diaz, Yadira Diaz, Ruby Jaimes, Sinai Martinez, Johana Martinez, Rylee Herndon, Nely Villegas, Lluvia Ledezma, Esmeralda Diaz and Aisling Giguiere. Not pictured is Leslie Sanchez.
MILTON-FREEWATER — The McLoughlin High School girls soccer team had one of its best seasons in recent memory, and the league and state honors followed for the players.
The Pioneers added to their haul, being named the Oregon School Activities Association 3A Team of the Month for December 2022
“It was nice getting that award,” Mac-Hi coach Martin Martinez said. “Winning league, making the playoffs, and now this. It’s the cherry on the ice cream.”
Martinez said he first found out about the award from goaltender Ruby Jaimez.
“This the first time we have gotten team of the month,” Martinez said. “It’s nice. It’s a big accomplishment for us. The parents were all sharing it.”
Winning teams receive a commemorative trophy and $100 will be donated to the team’s program, courtesy of Les Schwab Tires.
“I ran into the local Les Schwab guy, and he said he will present the award to our team at a home basketball game,” Martinez said. “It’s nice to add a little bit more to our trophy collection.”
Mac-Hi, which won the Eastern Oregon League regular-season title with a 10-1-1 record, beat Brookings-Harbor 2-0 in the first round of the 3A/2A/1A state playoffs, then lost to Amity 6-0 in the second round. The Pioneers finished the season 12-3-2.
“I would like to thank the person who nominated us,” Martinez said. “It was well deserved for the year we had.”
