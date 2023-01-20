Mac-Hi girls soccer.jpg

The McLoughlin High School girls soccer team was named the Oregon School Activities Association 3A Team of the Month for December 2022. Team members are, from left, Caitlin Barnhart, Aileen Parra, Addi Banks, Madi Perkins, Diana Gomez, Kaedynce Herndon, Rubi Diaz, Yadira Diaz, Ruby Jaimes, Sinai Martinez, Johana Martinez, Rylee Herndon, Nely Villegas, Lluvia Ledezma, Esmeralda Diaz and Aisling Giguiere. Not pictured is Leslie Sanchez.

 McLoughlin Athletics/Contributed Photo

MILTON-FREEWATER — The McLoughlin High School girls soccer team had one of its best seasons in recent memory, and the league and state honors followed for the players.

The Pioneers added to their haul, being named the Oregon School Activities Association 3A Team of the Month for December 2022

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Sports writer

Annie Fowler is a graduate of Southern Oregon University and has work in the newspaper business for 35-plus years. She has covered everything from baseball to wrestling.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.