STANFIELD — The Stanfield/Echo boys cross-country team, which brought home a team trophy from the state championships on Nov. 5, was named the Oregon School Activities Association 2A team of the month for November.
Teams are chosen based on performance, dedication in the classroom and service to the community.
The program will also receive a commemorative trophy and $100 will be donated to the program, courtesy of Les Schwab Tires.
"It was a very good year," Stanfield coach Mandy Blackburn said. "They worked very hard. The last trophy they won was when they won the state title in 2001."
The Tigers finished fourth in the team standings at the 2A/1A state meet with 100 points after being awarded an at-large bid to the state meet.
Hobs Hurty led the Stanfield contingent, placing 15th (17:46.10), while Jagjot Singh was 16th (17:51.40). Rounding out the Tigers’ scoring were Pablo Galindo (26th, 18:17.30), Jack Sperr (34th, 18:40) and Isaiah Lemmon (39th, 19:03).
The Tigers boast a team GPA of 3.5, and their community service is spread throughout the community.
"The boys as individuals are good young men and are involved in other things," Blackburn said. "Quite a few help with the Stanfield Fourth of July Celebration, and they do things on their own. Some are very active in their church and other programs."
