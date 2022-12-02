Stanfield fourth

The Stanfield/Echo cross-country team celebrates its fourth-place finish at the Oregon School Activities Association cross-country championships Nov. 5, 2022, at Lane Community College in Eugene.

 Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard

STANFIELD — The Stanfield/Echo boys cross-country team, which brought home a team trophy from the state championships on Nov. 5, was named the Oregon School Activities Association 2A team of the month for November.

Teams are chosen based on performance, dedication in the classroom and service to the community.

