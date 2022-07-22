HEPPNER — Kate Page has chopped her way to the STIHL Timbersports U.S. Championships once again.
Page, from Heppner, will be one of 12 women from throughout the country to vie for the title Saturday, July 23, in Little Rock, Arkansas.
“This is my fourth trip,” Page said. “My top goal is third and my short goal is fifth. I’d like to get some personal records in my events.”
Page placed second at Western Regionals June 4 in Shelton, Washington, to earn her trip to the finals. Erin LaVoie of Spokane won the event.
Page and LaVoie are two of three women from the west coast competing at U.S. Championships. The rest are from the east coast and midwest.
“There are seven women from the west coast who compete and 30 from the east and midwest,” Page said. “It’s like East vs. West. Erin and Martha King (two-time champion from Pennsylvania) are the favorites. Erin holds the world record in the underhand at 22 seconds. My best time is 42 seconds. She has a slow swing and hits the block where she needs to.”
Page, 31, has improved each time she’s competed at the U.S Championships. She placed eighth in 2018, seventh in 2019, and sixth in 2021.
Competitors will compete in four events — the single buck, standing block chop, underhand chop and stock saw. Everything is based on time.
Her favorite event is the single buck, which has competitors make one cut through 19 inches of white pine using a single man crosscut saw. The piece they cut off is roughly 3 inches thick.
“It’s a love-hate relationship,” she said. “I love the misery.”
While competitors bring their own crosscut saws and axes, the event provides the chainsaws to make sure there is an even playing field.
“It’s a funny concept in Timbersports,” Page said. “They try to keep it fair, but everyone has different axes and cross-cut saws. When you get there, it’s the luck of the draw. You could get the one block (of white pine) that is soft and breaks like a pumpkin, or you could get the one that is so solid. They try to take the trees from the same cluster so they are about the same age.”
Since moving back to Oregon from Montana last year, Page has had more opportunities to train with coaches and compete in more events. She put in her final training session a week ago with David Moses Jr., of Snoqualmie, Washington.
“He (Moses) is helping me fine tune parts of my form to be faster, more precise and how to read my block faster,” Page said. “My arms move faster than my brain can process. He has been a competitor in the series for a log time.”
Page has done five shows already this season, winning two in California.
“If Erin doesn’t show up, I do pretty well,” Page said.
Originally from John Day, Page works in the Heppner Ranger District on the Umatilla National Forest for the U.S. Forest Service.
She and her husband, Camron Tack, left for Arkansas on Wednesday morning.
“On the way back, we are going to Tombstone (Arizona),” Page said. “When we drive, it gives us an opportunity to see new places.”
