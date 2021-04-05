LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University had a pair of athletes — Beverly Slater and Olivia Lane — earn Cascade Collegiate Conference Embrace Health-Santiam Hospital Player of the Week honors, the league announced on Monday, April 5.
Slater, a 5-foot-11 junior basketball guard from Boise, Idaho, posted a double-double in back-to-back wins against Warner Pacific University. She shot over 50% from the floor in both wins and led the way in scoring for EOU both games. Slater also had six assists, two blocks and three steals on the weekend.
Slater’s honor is the fourth time this spring she’s earned the player of the week nod.
Lane, a senior from Clarkston, Washington, hit the "A" qualifying standard in EOU’s home meet and was the overall winner in the heptathlon to earn the women’s track honor.
Lane finished with a score of 4,099 after running the 100-meter hurdles in 17.07 seconds, the 200-meter race in 27.55 seconds, and the 800-meter distance in 2:31.85. She also posted marks of 1.48 meters in the high jump, 10.29 meters in the shot put, 5.26 meters in the long jum,p and 25.69 meters in the javelin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.