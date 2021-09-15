PENDLETON — Tears were welling up in Matt Palmer’s eyes, and his hands trembled a little as he held his Xtreme Bulls Tour Finale buckle Tuesday, Sept. 14, that came in a wood and glass box.
The 22-year-old Claremont, Oklahoma, cowboy was the only man to ride all four of his bulls during the two-day event at Happy Canyon Arena, and it was the first major win of his young career.
Along with the buckle, he also won a beautiful hand-tooled saddle, Pendleton Whisky, and several other items. He also came away with a scrape and bump on the right side of his face.
“I’ll take this any day,” Palmer said of the injury. “I could burst into tears right now. I thought it would be cool to have one of these boxes, and now I have the box and the buckle.”
Palmer secured the win with an 87.5-point ride on his final bull, Rustlers Roost.
Palmer’s point total on four bulls was 320 points. Stetson Wright finished second with 259.5 on three bulls, and Monday night’s leader, Ruger Piva, finished third overall with 254.5 points on three bulls.
Piva, who was leading after three bulls, did not stay on his fourth bull for a legal ride, allowing Palmer to pick up the title.
“Ruger was the only one who could have beaten me,” Palmer said. “If he would have rode, he would be here right now instead of me. My first Xtreme Bulls win, and it’s in Pendleton, no less. It’s a dream come true.”
Palmer was sitting 21st in the world standing before the Xtreme Bulls Finale. He picked up a big payday in bull riding in Ellensburg 10 days ago, and earned $2,401 for placing in three of the four rounds Monday and Tuesday.
Every little bit helps as he’s about $14,000 out of 15th place. He’s looking for his first trip to the National Finals Rodeo.
“I don’t know how much I won here,” Palmer said. “I guess I’ll find out soon enough.”
That would be $10,340 for the win, and a grand total of $12,741.
Palmer now turns around and will ride in Wednesday’s performance at the Pendleton Round-Up.
“It would be great to carry this over to the next day,” he said.
Sage Kimzey won the regular-season Xtreme Bulls title — his fifth — with a record $102,517.
“It’s a little bitter sweet,” said Kimzey, who rode two of his four bulls.
“The year end goal I set out, I achieved. Being a four-head deal is a marathon. I’m happy with how I did in the Xtreme Bulls Tour. It’s all good.”
Kimzey also picked up a buckle for his season title.
“The trophy room looks good, for sure,” he said.
Wright, who earlier this week became the youngest cowboy to earn $1 million in his career, had the top ride of the night, earning a score of 92 points on Royal Playboy on his final ride.
“I might not have the prettiest style, but I did my job,” Wright said. “Nothing to hang my head about. I’m living the dream and staying healthy doing it.”
It was the second time Wright had been on the bull. The first time did not go so well, as Wright was bucked off and the bull put a hoof in his groin.
“I got him this time,” said Wright, whose earnings in just the four rounds totaled $7,324.
