Hermiston goalie Lindsey Pasena-Littlesky, left, and Pendleton's Reilly and Kelsey Lovercheck helped the Three Rivers Black girls soccer team to third place July 23, 2022, at the U.S. Youth Soccer National Championship in Orlando.
ORLANDO — The Three Rivers Black girls soccer team made its first trip to the U.S. Youth Soccer National Championship, and finished tied for third with Chicago after dropping a 4-0 semifinal game Saturday, July 23 to SC Wave Junior from Wisconsin.
“It was a crazy week,” Three Rivers coach Jason Quintero said. “We exceeded our expectations, for sure. Wisconsin was absolutely legit. We didn’t give them anything easy. We ran into an opponent that was able to beat us, that was athletic and more talented. They have seven or eight girls going on to play Division I. I am very, very proud of them.”
Wisconsin defeated Utah Celtic 2-1 in Sunday’s championship game.
Pendleton’s Kelsey and Reilly Lovercheck, and Hermiston goalkeeper Lindsey Pasena-Littlesky, played key roles for Three Rivers, which had a record-setting season.
“We really would haven’t been there without them,” Quintero said “They have positive energy and their work ethic was great. They were in there causing havoc, never giving up and being a great part of the team. Lindsey is definitely a legit college goalie.”
The Tri-City based team won the Washington state and Far West Regional titles to advance to nationals.
“The biggest thing we had was heart and character,” Quintero said. “A lot of these wins, we willed ourselves to get a result. Good teams find ways to win and heroes to get it done.”
At nationals, Three Rivers outscored their Pool D opponents 10-2 in winning all three games.
“To go 3-0 in group play was surprising,” Quintero said. “The first game was tough, but we found our groove. It was great to see the girls flip the switch in the second half of the second game and go from 0-1 to winning 5-1.”
Allowing just two goals was a combined effort of the defense of Violet Duran, Kaylie Pearson, Madi Joyner, Meredith Winiarski, Emma Haertling and Maya Wunschel, and goalkeepers Pasena-Littlesky and Danika Galbraith.
“We had about six different gals who played in our back four,” Quintero said. “Violet Duran was the only girl who played every minute. She was a physical presence. Our goalkeepers were very good. In the semifinals, two of those goals, no one was going to stop. They did really well.”
In its first pool-play game Tuesday, July 19, Three Rivers beat South Mississippi 2-1, getting goals from Haertling and Kate Hollenberg. Pasena-Littlesky played the second half of the game in goal.
Three Rivers continued its winning ways Wednesday with a 5-1 win over Strikers of Fox Valley, Illinois.
Three Rivers scored five consecutive goals after Illinois got out to a 1-0 lead.
Claire Potter and Haertling scored two goals each for Three Rivers, while Ava Suarez scored the final goal off an assist by Reilly Lovercheck.
Pasena-Littlesky split time in goal with Galbraith.
To reach the semifinals, Three Rivers beat Total Futbol Academy of Ohio 3-0 on Thursday to win Pool D.
Three Rivers got first-half goals from Hollenberg and Kelsey Fulton. Kelsey Lovercheck added a goal in the second half.
Pasena-Littlesky and Galbraith shared time in goal, getting good help from their defense.
“The girls really savored it at the end,” Quintero said of the tournament. “They were hugging, crying and taking photos. I think that’s why they got there. They enjoyed each other’s company. I’ve never had a team stay that long together after a loss.”
