Hermiston goalie Lindsey Pasena-Littlesky, left, and Pendleton's Reilly and Kelsey Lovercheck helped the Three Rivers Black girls soccer team to third place July 23, 2022, at the U.S. Youth Soccer National Championship in Orlando.

 C.B. Lovercheck/Contributed photo

ORLANDO — The Three Rivers Black girls soccer team made its first trip to the U.S. Youth Soccer National Championship, and finished tied for third with Chicago after dropping a 4-0 semifinal game Saturday, July 23 to SC Wave Junior from Wisconsin.

“It was a crazy week,” Three Rivers coach Jason Quintero said. “We exceeded our expectations, for sure. Wisconsin was absolutely legit. We didn’t give them anything easy. We ran into an opponent that was able to beat us, that was athletic and more talented. They have seven or eight girls going on to play Division I. I am very, very proud of them.”

