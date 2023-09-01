PENDLETON — Trevor Patterson grew up at college rodeo practices when his dad, Larry Patterson, was the rodeo coach at Blue Mountain Community College.
Though Patterson’s family was all about rodeo, he put his efforts into football and basketball when he was in high school and college. It wasn’t until recently that the rodeo bug came back to bite him.
Patterson was recently named the BMCC men’s rodeo coach, and he’s ready to get to work.
“I’ve been a part of the Blue Mountain rodeo boosters for seven or eight years,” Patterson said. “I have been around the team and watched it. I remember back to the days when college rodeo in general was stronger in the Northwest. The popularity has declined over the past few years. The college relies on numbers. I want to build it back up and make college rodeo as good as it has been in the past.”
Patterson knows he has a challenge ahead of him, and is ready to put the Patterson stamp back on the program.
“I’m excited for the opportunity,” Patterson said. “BMCC rodeo has a long history of success and my family played a big part in that over the years. Having the opportunity to follow in my dad’s footsteps is awesome and hopefully I can build the program back up to what it once was. I’m looking forward to helping grow a sport that is a big part of my family’s life, and be part of a program that has deep roots within this community.”
It runs in the family
Larry Patterson stepped down in 2018 after coaching the Timberwolves for 30-plus years.
Larry, who came to Pendleton in 1974 to join the school’s rodeo program, was an assistant coach from 1979-1998, and was the head coach from 1999-2004, and again from 2011-18, sharing duties with Shawn Eng.
He coached some pretty talented athletes, such as R.C. Landingham, Brad Goodrich, Dakota Eldridge, Lee Graves, Callahan Crossley, Austin Foss and Blake Knowles.
“Not too many schools that have that kind of alumni,” Trevor Patterson said. “It’s amazing how many people went to Blue Mountain. Honestly, I looked up the high school rodeo standings to see what kind of kids I can talk to. A lot of them are kids of people who rodeoed for my dad. If we can convince them to follow in their parent’s footsteps, they will be legacies.”
Back to his roots
Patterson, a 2006 graduate of Pendleton High School, never participated in high school rodeo or college rodeo.
He was a standout football player for the Bucks, playing quarterback until his senior year, when he switched to wide receiver. He played in the Les Schwab Bowl, then went on to play football at Linfield University as a receiver.
“I roped, but it was all basketball and football,” Patterson said. “I didn’t rodeo, except for local jackpots. After college, I found my way back to rodeo.”
Patterson earned a degree in exercise science in 2010, but when he returned home from college, he stumbled into a job as an agronomist at Corteva Agriscience of Hermiston.
“We are a seed company,” he said. “We grow seed corn and sunflowers.”
Patterson now competes in team roping with veterinarian Joey Bergevin of Ellensburg, but only in Columbia River Circuit events.
Patterson is on the head side, while Bergevin is the heeler. As of Aug. 30, Patterson is ranked 15th in the circuit standings, while Bergevin is 17th.
Patterson’s wife, Bailey, is from a very successful rodeo family. Her cousins, Brady and Riley Minor, are world-class team ropers with 24 trips to the National Finals Rodeo between them.
Bailey also is quite accomplished with a rope. She competed at the College National Finals Rodeo in breakaway roping, and continues to compete in the Columbia River Circuit.
