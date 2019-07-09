PENDLETON — Calling all athletes: This weekend is your last chance to join the Pendleton All-Comers track and field meet.
The final of three meets will take place this Friday and Saturday at the Pendleton High School track. The series, hosted by the Rising Phoenix Track Club, Round-Up City Racers, and the Buckaroo track and cross-country teams, is open to any and all local residents, giving anyone a chance to compete in a track and field meet close to home.
"(The All-Comers track meets are) an opportunity to try new events, shake off the rust in familiar events, and compete across generations," organizer Ben Bradley said in a press release.
Running events are held on Friday at 6 p.m. Throwing and jumping events will follow on Saturday at 9 a.m. There is a $10 entry fee per athlete for up to four events in each meet.
For more information on registration, volunteering, and sponsoring athletes, visit the Rising Phoenix Track Club website at risingphoenixtc.com. Meet results will also be posted online.
For direct questions, contact Bradley at coachbenbradley@gmail.com, or by phone at 541-619-3437.
